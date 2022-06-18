BASEBALL

Rendon out for season

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon re-aggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since. Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels' 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season. Rendon batted .228 with 5 home runs and 28 RBI in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games and hit .240 with 9 home runs and 34 RBI.

Marlins place two on IL

Jesus Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why. Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn't talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sanchez, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in home runs. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games. Miami recalled infielder Lewin Diaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville. Diaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.

GOLF

Kupcho leads in Michigan

Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda on Friday in the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Mich., shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions for her second consecutive bogey-free round. A stroke ahead entering the morning round after a career-best 63 on Thursday afternoon, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at wind-swept Blythefield Country Club. Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. She's making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis fired a 1-under 71 on Friday and tied for 17th at 6-under 138 overall. Alana Uriell, Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi (all former Razorbacks) all finished at even-par 144 and missed the cut. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) also missed the cut with a 1-over 145.

Xiong shoots 61 in Wichita

Norman Xiong surged to the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open by posting a 9-under 61 at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan. Xiong, at 13-under 127, leads the tournament by one stroke over Kevin Roy (66) and Tyson Alexander (66). Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria shot a 65 on Friday and stands at 5-under 135. Zack Fischer (Benton) fired a 67 on Friday, finished at 3-under 138 but missed the cut. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) completed the tournament at even-par 140. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) finished at 8-over 148

FOOTBALL

Ravens sign LB Means

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means. The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

Giants' Hilliard suspended

The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants' active roster on Sept. 19, following the team's game against Carolina. The former Ohio State player was awarded to the Giants on waivers in 2021. He played in two games, was active for a third game but did not play and was inactive for a fourth game.

Commanders fined

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move. The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to Coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8. The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team's owner would not testify at a hearing next week.

TENNIS

Berrettini moves on

Matteo Berrettini is back into the Queen's Club semifinals and still hasn't lost since his return to competitive play after three months out with a hand injury. The second-seeded Italian beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 on Friday and will play Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the final at the grass-court tournament in London. Berrettini's first tournament back after injury was last week on grass in Stuttgart, where he beat Andy Murray in the final on Sunday. He is the man to beat this week, too, in his defense of the title at the Wimbledon warmup event. Berrettini won the 2021 tournament at Queen's -- losing only one set all week -- and followed that up by reaching the Wimbledon final, losing to Novak Djokovic after taking the first set.

Medvedev advances

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev was strong on key points to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Halle (Germany) Open on Friday. Medvedev faced nine break points and saved them all to set up a semifinal with German Oscar Otte. Medvedev started his grass-court swing strongly as runner-up last week in 's-Hertogenbosch. Medvedev won't be allowed to play at Wimbledon, though, because it has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said. The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, Mo., according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police. Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Mo., died at the scene. The crash report says Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside blood sample that showed no trace of alcohol. Bowyer retired in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races over 15 years.

BASKETBALL

Former UK star dies

Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt, who helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eight appearances, has died. He was 73. Pratt, a UK Sports Network men's basketball radio color analyst since 2001, died Thursday, a statement from the school said. No cause was described. The Ohio native played at Kentucky from 1967-70 and was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. The 6-4 forward averaged 16.8 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per outing in 81 career games played at UK. Pratt finished with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds.