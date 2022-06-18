100 years ago

June 18, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Mayor M. C. Hollis announced today that unrelenting warfare would be waged against all violators of the city traffic laws. Among the evils that are banned by an ordinance passed recently is the driving with bright lights or no lights at all. The driving of cars by children under 16 will be stopped, it was said. Bicycles ridden at night must be equipped with lights, and the parking regulations will be enforced. City Detective W. T. Pate, who is acting head of the Police Department in the absence of Chief of Police Frank Stewart, announced today that orders have been issued to all officers to rigidly enforce the traffic laws.

50 years ago

June 18, 1972

• The first issue of the Arkansas Advocate, a tabloid newspaper edited and published by Martin Kirby, 29, a former reporter for the Arkansas Democrat, was distributed Saturday by Kirby at a press conference at the newspaper's editorial offices. Kirby said in an editorial that the Advocate "will attack certain specific social injustices and stupidities more vigorously than daily newspapers." ... He said the Advocate "will emphasize investigative reporting and interpretive articles on the social, economic, political and artistic aspects of life in Arkansas." ... Kirby said he was the Advocate's only salaried employee at $75 a week.

25 years ago

June 18, 1997

MAGNOLIA -- A man authorities described as "a gun fanatic" was gunned down Monday morning at his residence on a rural road south of Magnolia. Deputies responding to a 911 call from a motorist at 7:56 a.m. found Danny Ray Smith, 43, lying near his truck. Smith had been shot numerous times..., Columbia County Sheriff Wayne Tompkins said. ... Smith had "Nazi tattoos" on his arm and chest, Tompkins noted. "His friends said he was always talking about Nazi and admired Hitler," the sheriff said. "He claimed to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan." Authorities confiscated several guns and ammunition, Tompkins said. Smith's common-law wife, who moved out last week, reported to deputies that Smith tinkered with dynamite and blasting caps and planted "booby traps" near the house.

10 years ago

June 18, 2012

• Eight AmeriCorps members shoved a green tarp holding hundreds of pounds of rabbit manure off a trailer and onto the hard, grassy earth near Cloverdale Magnet Middle School Wednesday afternoon. ... Their efforts are part of the federally funded Delta Garden Study, a $2 million Arkansas Children's Hospital Research Institute 2009 initiative geared at fighting childhood obesity. ... In the study, the garden will become part of the science curriculum at Cloverdale with students -- led by their science teachers -- working in the garden, learning about it in the classroom and tasting their yields in the lunch hall, said Emily English, the program administrator. The goal for the students: "Create a stronger relationship with where their food comes from," English said. ... Ryan Norman, a garden program specialist leading the Cloverdale project, said the garden and greenhouse combination should help provide food year-round for Cloverdale students.