Police beat: Police seek park sculpture thieves

Police seek park sculpture thieves

Police are seeking the person or persons who stole a bronze sculpture from Little Rock's Riverfront Park, according to a news release from city officials.

The sculpture of a musician playing a tenor saxophone, called Jazz Player, was part of a trio of sculptures set on a pedestal in the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden, and vanished sometime this week, according to Little Rock Parks and Recreation.

Another of the three bronze sculptures was removed, but found lying on the ground in the park.

The release did not give any information about suspects, but encouraged anyone who might have information relating to the theft to contact police.

Bryan Massey Sr. created the sculpture in 2009 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park, and it was placed in Riverfront Park the next year.