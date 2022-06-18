The world in brief: Protests hit India over military policy

Protests hit India over military policy

NEW DELHI -- At least one person was killed Friday as angry young people in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks in a second day of demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police said.

The death occurred in Secundrabad, where outnumbered officers used batons and fired shots at about 500 protesters who rampaged at a railroad station, police said. Fifteen people were reportedly injured.

Under a new job program announced this week by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women between the ages of 17½ and 21, but only for four years. Of the total, 75% must retire after four years with no pension benefits.

Currently, commissioned officers serve an average of 30 years and other personnel 17 years. Defense Minister Singh extended the age limit by two years on Thursday as a one-time exception, noting there was no military recruitment for two years.

Protesters threw rocks at the homes of leaders Renu Devi and Sanay Jaiswal in Bettiah, police officer S.K. Singhal said. No one was injured.

The protests caused the cancellation of 30 trains, while 29 other trains were diverted to safer routes and 30 trains with passengers were left stranded in Bihar state, railroad spokesperson Virendra Kumar said.

U.S. sanctions Nicaraguan gold firm

WASHINGTON-- The U.S. imposed sanctions Friday on Nicaragua's state-owned gold mining company and the president of its board of directors in part over the Central American nation's ties to Russia.

The sanctions were imposed against the Nicaraguan Mining Co., partly because officials in President Daniel Ortega's regime are "deepening their relationship with Russia as it wages war against Ukraine, while using gold revenue to continue to oppress the people of Nicaragua," the Treasury Department said.

"High-ranking members of the Ortega-Murillo regime have benefitted greatly from Nicaragua's increase in gold exports in recent years, due in large part to the outsized role ENIMINAS has played in funneling profits to private sector partners and kickbacks to regime insiders," Treasury said in a statement, referencing Ortega's wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Friday's sanctions stemmed from the threats that the company and its leadership pose "to the security of the hemisphere."

The sanctions mean that all property and interests in property that the firm and the president of its board of directors have that the U.S. has jurisdiction over, or are in possession by Americans, are blocked.

The U.S. government also issued a general license that would allow Americans doing business with the company to wind down their transactions with it by July 18.

Amazon remains ID'd as missing writer

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Federal police said Friday that remains found in the Amazon have been identified as British journalist Dom Phillips, who vanished almost two weeks ago, along with a Brazilian Indigenous expert.

Additional remains found at the site near the city of Atalaia do Norte have not yet been identified but are expected to belong to expert Bruno Pereira, 41. They were last seen June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river.

"The confirmation [of Phillips' remains] was made based on dental examinations and anthropological forensics," Federal Police said in a statement. "Work is ongoing for a complete identification."

The remains were found Wednesday after Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Pereira, and led police to the site were the remains were found.

Police also arrested Pelado's brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira.

"We call for accountability and justice -- we must collectively strengthen efforts to protect environmental defenders and journalists," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Israeli raids leave 3 Palestinians dead

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded at least eight others early Friday during a military operation in the town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The military said it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first site, it said, soldiers fired back after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle, the army said.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the military chief of staff, said in a speech three militants were killed.

The military said the troops confiscated rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment from inside the vehicle.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital after the overnight raid, calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers through the town in a spontaneous funeral procession. The three were to be buried later Friday.





Flames rise from a train set on fire by protestorsat Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)



Flames rise from a train set on fire by protestors at a Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)



Police officers try to detain students and activists during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military, in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



Indian paramilitary personnel try to stop students and activists during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military, in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



An activist is carried by Indian paramilitary personnel during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military, in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



Protesters sit on railway tracks at Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)



Railway officials douse a fire in a railway coach at a Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)



A student activist is tossed into a police vehicle during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military, in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

