Public input on parks needs sought in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- A public hearing for parks and recreation needs will be the first item of business for city officials Tuesday at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting.

The public hearing is required as part of the process of applying for the state grant. Comments are invited concerning the all-inclusive playground proposed for the site. The cost for the all-inclusive playground is estimated form $150,000 to $200,000, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

A resolution approving the city to apply for a State Parks and Tourism grant will be presented.

The resolution states that in order to obtain the necessary funds to develop and/or improve the site, it is necessary to obtain an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

According to the resolution, grantee and grantor enter into a binding agreement which obligates both parties "to policies and procedures contained within the Outdoor Recreation Matching Grand Application Guide." Those regulations include the property being available to the public, all present and future overhead utility lines within project boundary be placed underground, and the project area be kept clean, maintained and operated in a safe and healthful manner.

The park plans include, in addition to the all-inclusive playground, event space for a farmers market, concerts and movie night; general playground; dog park; walking trails; restroom facilities; and parking along Carr Street on the west side of the property.

"Long-term, we'd like to get this trail to connect to Baker-Hayes Park," See said.

See said once the grant is approved, the city will begin building the parking lot.

"After that, I think we'll keep going," he said, adding that he plans to apply for more grants and the city may create a parks department as some grants are not available unless a city has a parks department.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Three resolutions for federal-aid grants for Lee Town Road trail, North Davis Street sidewalk and McCulloch Street sidewalk.

• Awards presented by Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

• Adopt a Street Program recognition.