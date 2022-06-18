Render Sisters make digital debut

Teen country duo Render Sisters has released their debut self-titled seven-song EP, Render Sisters, across all digital and streaming music platforms and at linktr.ee/rendersister.

Mary-Keaton and Stella Render (aka the Render Sisters) are a four-time Arkansas Country Music Award nominated pop country duo from Pine Bluff who were first influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher, according to a news release.

The new EP includes the seven original singles, which they've digitally released since their emergence in 2020, after being recruited by PCG Artist Development at Nashville.

"We are super excited to share with you our very first EP which contains all of our favorite originals, and a couple of tribute covers that we have always enjoyed singing," said Stella Render. "We hope it resonates well with all of our fans and those who have supported us along the way."

Mary-Keaton Render explained how they devoted time to music.

"When there were much bigger issues at stake during the pandemic, Stella and I focused on writing songs and making new music to help create a distraction," Mary-Keaton Render said. "We now want to share the songs we created and worked so hard on with anyone who may need some audio therapy in their life."

Bernard Porter, founder and chief executive officer of PCG Artist Development, discovered the Renders in 2019, according to the release.

"When I first discovered the Render sisters, even in their raw state at the time, I felt their aura and organic sound would be very therapeutic and impactful. Audio and visual therapy, if you will, in a world that greatly needs just that," Porter said.

The duo was nominated a second year in two separate categories in the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards: Young Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year for "Small Spaces," according to the release.

"The Render Sisters co-wrote most of their original singles while in Nashville with hit-making songwriter and composer Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Lonestar), who also took up production duties on all the tracks. Several of the song's music videos, including 'Lost Boy' 'Black Roses' and 'Small Spaces' were directed and styled by country music royalty Pam Tillis, who together has received two Video of the Year award nominations (2021, 2022) by the Arkansas Country Music Awards," according to the release.

The sisters have performed on many small town stages since elementary school and since then the songstresses have made their way to bigger venues.

"Their debut songs 'Lost Boy,' and 'Count On Me Count On You' released to immediate acclaim, with the song's music videos being featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV in their first year," according to the release.

Details: linktr.ee/rendersisters.