Sooners’ bats pack big punch

by ERIC OLSON AP SPORTS WRITER | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus (15) during warm-ups before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Liberty on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

OMAHA, Neb. — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on No. 5 national seed Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener Friday.

The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8 - 0 and then turned back the Aggies’ comeback bidsin the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.

“We talked about being a team of Davids and attacking the giant,” Nicklaus said.

“That’s been our team motto lately. We just want to attack the game and play with no fear. We had a game plan. We wanted to execute early. We did.” Oklahoma (43-22) won a week after the school’s softball team earned its second consecutive Women’s College World Series championship.

Texas A&M (42-19) has lost nine consecutive CWS games over five appearances since it beat Kansas in 1993.

Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer (5-3) lasted just 1 2/3 innings and left with his team down 5-0. He hasn’t made it past the fifth inning since April and has allowed 30 earned runs in his last 24 2/3 innings (10.95 ERA).

Joseph Menefee took over for Dettmer, and Jimmy Crooks drove his second offering into the right-field bullpen for his eighth home run and an 8-0 lead.

Six Texas A&M pitchers combined to walk 10, hit three batters and strike out 12.

Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fourth on a bunt single, throwing error and walk before Nicklaus’s grand slam made it 12-3.

College World Series at a glance

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Neb.

All times Central

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GAME 1 Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 

GAME 2 Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

TODAY’S GAMES

GAME 3 Arkansas vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. (ESPN) 

GAME 4 Mississippi vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

  photo  Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett delivers against Virginia Tech during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
  


