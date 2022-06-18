Super Quiz: Colorful Language

1. A building made of glass that is used for growing plants.
2. A tall, thin dog that can run very fast and is used in races.
3. Extortion of money by threats to divulge discrediting information.
4. A person of noble birth.
5. A wave with a crest of foam.
6. A photographic print of plans or technical drawings, etc.
7. To gloss over or cover up something, such as a record of criminal behavior.
8. Someone who does not have much experience.
9. The tallest known species of tree.
ANSWERS:
1. Greenhouse
2. Greyhound
3. Blackmail
4. Blue blood
5. Whitecap
6. Blueprint
7. Whitewash
8. Greenhorn
9. Redwood