Super Quiz: Colorful Language

1. A building made of glass that is used for growing plants.

2. A tall, thin dog that can run very fast and is used in races.

3. Extortion of money by threats to divulge discrediting information.

4. A person of noble birth.

5. A wave with a crest of foam.

6. A photographic print of plans or technical drawings, etc.

7. To gloss over or cover up something, such as a record of criminal behavior.

8. Someone who does not have much experience.

9. The tallest known species of tree.

ANSWERS:

1. Greenhouse

2. Greyhound

3. Blackmail

4. Blue blood

5. Whitecap

6. Blueprint

7. Whitewash

8. Greenhorn

9. Redwood