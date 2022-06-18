Tools & Toys: Morepeas Essential Snack Cup and AlanaKay Cocktail Glasses





Morepeas Essential Snack Cup

What's to love: An all-in-one snack cup, dinner bowl and steamer made of food grade silicone for little hands.

What does it do: A top lid keeps food fresh and reverses to a suction cup allowing it to be secured to a high chair or table when in use. It also comes with a spill proof lid with an opening for little ones to reach in for snacks. The cup can also be used in the microwave to steam vegetables. It is available in several color combinations and sells for $24. The company also sells a tether for attaching the snack cup to a stroller or high chair and other eating accessories such as spoons and sippy cups. Visit morepeas.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

AlanaKay Cocktail Glasses

What's to love: Swirls of bright colors wrap around these glasses.

What does it do: Inspired by resin artist AlanaKay, there are six colorful designs to choose from. Each cocktail glass holds 11 ounces. Mix and match designs or create a matching set. Each glass comes packaged in a box with matching artwork and sells for $32. Visit alanakayart.com to see the colorful designs.



