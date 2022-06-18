W. Memphis shots hit mom, kill son

A shooting in West Memphis early Friday left a mother injured and killed her 2-year-old son, according to police.

Officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the area of 741 N. 18th St. just before 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from West Memphis police. While officers were en route, they were notified two victims had been transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden.

Police said the boy did not survive his injuries, but the mother was transferred to Regional One Health in Memphis to receive further treatment. She is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The West Memphis Police Department asked that anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 732-7554.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444. Callers can receive up to $2,000 in reward money if their tip leads to an arrest, police said.