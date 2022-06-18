Waldron woman killed in collision

One woman was killed and another injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 71 on the outskirts of Waldron, according to a preliminary fatality report by Arkansas State Police.

Diane Grewe, 32, of Waldron, was northbound on U.S. 71 just after 2:30 p.m. when her 2016 Chevrolet crossed the centerline, colliding with another vehicle before leaving the road and striking a culvert.

Freda Mae Pierce, 83, of Waldron, the driver of the second vehicle, was injured in the crash and taken to Mercy Hospital in Waldron for treatment.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.