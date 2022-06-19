110 visit to work, help the PB area





World Changers is bringing a group of 110 high school and college students and adult volunteers to Pine Bluff to work on projects that range from prepping and painting houses, power washing, cleaning and clearing away trash, constructing wheelchair ramps and various other acts of service to the community.

The group will be in town Monday through Saturday. They will be working with several churches throughout Pine Bluff and staying at First Baptist Church Pine Bluff.

These projects are being accomplished in cooperation with the city of Pine Bluff and the Department of Economic and Community Development, according to a news release.

World Changers are coming to Pine Bluff from across the mid-South. This summer, thousands of students and adult volunteers are registered to participate in dozens of World Changers projects across the United States.

"We welcome World Changers back to Pine Bluff," said Ken Thornton, pastor of First Baptist Church. "They have come here three or four times through the years, the last time being in 2019. Working in our community is a way to demonstrate that high school and college students can get out of their comfort zone, work hard and help others. These students actually provide for their own expenses to come to Pine Bluff and help us. World Changers participants learn and exemplify what serving others really means. We thank World Changers for coming back to Pine Bluff, and also the city of Pine Bluff for its wonderful assistance and guidance in this community effort. We also thank our community churches for their assistance in this city-wide outreach."

According to Pastor Thornton, World Changers were scheduled to come to Pine Bluff the past two years, but could not due to covid-19.

"The students and adults who participate in World Changers are truly one of the finest examples of people who have a desire to serve and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities," he said.

Details: fbcpinebluff.org.



