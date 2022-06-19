400 high school athletes gather for Preps Awards

More than 400 high school athletes from across the state gathered June 11 for the 10th Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Awards Banquet.

The event was held at the Statehouse Convention Center. Before the main event, some of the guests and award winners mingled in the center's Drew Room for a VIP reception.

Former professional baseball player Torii Hunter was the keynote speaker. Madison Holloway of Conway, a volleyball player, and Adrian Carranco III, track and field, were named female and male athletes of the year. The coach of the year award was given to girls basketball coach Eric Teague of Melbourne.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal