Air race pilots to make stop in PB

The 2022 Air Race Classic begins in Lakeland, Fla., on Tuesday and concludes in Terre Haute, Ind., on June 24, with pilots stopping at Pine Bluff along the way.

Pine Bluff Regional Airport expects to see the bulk of air traffic from race participants Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

"The Air Race Classic is the epicenter of women's air racing. Pilots range in age from 17 to 90 years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers," according to airraceclassic.org.

The 2,548-mile race route will cover 12 states with eight planned stops: Moultrie, Ga.; Muscle Shoals, Ala.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Pine Bluff; Ada, Okla.; Lawrence, Kan.; Mt. Vernon, Ill., and Tullahoma, Tenn.

"It's quite an honor to be chosen as a stop for this annual event," said Doug Hale, director of the Pine Bluff Regional Airport.

This year's route was originally chosen for 2020; however the race was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"This event allows Pine Bluff another opportunity to shine and welcome our visitors with our superior hospitality," said Sheri Storie, executive director for the A&P.

This project comes to Pine Bluff on the heels of the Black Pilots of America's Operation Skyhook which brought in pilots from across the country for a Memorial Day weekend program featuring flying competitions and free flights to youngsters.

The Air Race Classic organizers hosted a one-day Air Race Derby in 2021 in which teams chose their own routes totaling more than 325 nautical miles. This year marks the return of a multi-day race and organizers have confirmed that 50 teams from 35 states will be participating, according to the release.

Women's air racing began in 1929 as the Women's Air Derby in which 20 female pilots raced from Santa Monica, Calif., to Cleveland, Ohio. One of those racers was Amelia Earhart.

Racing continued through the 1930s and was renewed again in 1947 as the All Women's Transcontinental Air Race (AWTAR), better known as the Powder Puff Derby. The Air Race Classic stepped in to ensure the continuation of transcontinental speed competition for women pilots when AWTAR held its final flight in 1977.

"Air Race Classic Inc. is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission of encouraging and educating current and future female pilots, increasing public awareness of general aviation, demonstrating women's roles in aviation, and preserving and promoting the tradition of pioneering women in aviation," according to their website.

Details: airraceclassic.org or follow Air Race Classic on Facebook.