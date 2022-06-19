Sections
Arkansas 440 road work to cause alternating lane closures in Pulaski County

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Arkansas 440, east of North Little Rock, between Interstate 40 and U.S. 67, beginning Tuesday.

Road crews will begin placing a protective sealant on the surface of Arkansas 440 on Tuesday and continue the work Mondays through Thursdays for the next four weeks, the state Department of Transportation said.

The closures will affect the westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the eastbound lanes from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the transportation department.

Print Headline: Alternating closes start soon on I-440

