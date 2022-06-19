Arkansas coaches showing love to Georgia DB

The Razorbacks are recruiting defensive back RJ Johnson hard and he voiced his appreciation after leaving from his official visit on Sunday.

"I love Arkansas,” Johnson said. “Just the coaches here. Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Dominique) Bowman and Coach (Barry) Odom. They're doing a great job recruiting me. Guys from my area and I love it. They are showing a whole lot of love. Showing me what it's like to be an Arkansas Razorback."

Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian, has offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and other schools.

"Arkansas is definitely in my top schools,” he said. “I was waiting to finish up the rest of my official visits. Then I'll make my decision from there. I go to Rutgers next week, then Florida and I'll be finished up with official visits then I'll make my decision."

He said the people in the football program stood out to him.

“The coaching staff is great,” Johnson said. “Great relationships and just being able to talk to them and being able to watch and sit down and talk. Just all the connections and vibes are great here at Arkansas. Coach Pittman is doing a great job.

”He's getting some great guys surrounding him and building up this program with what they want it to become.”

The people of a school and the environment will play a major role in his decision.

"Really just relationships and being able to go to a place I feel comfortable with, my parents just loving it and also being able to have great relationships with the coaching staff,” he said. “Just a great family environment. Just everything about this weekend was great.”

A consensus 3-star recruit, Johnson made first team All-State and first team All-Region after making 40 tackles, 15 pass breakups and 3 interceptions while scoring 7 touchdowns on offense.

He is high on Bowman and likes his energy.

“Just being able to sit inside defensive meetings and watch Coach Bowman this whole weekend,” he said. “He’s a great guy and brings a lot of energy. He's a great guy and I would love to come play for Coach Bowman.

”He's doing great with the DBs and just being able to come here and just be a great guy."



