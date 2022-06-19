Arkansas Republican primary

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a list of candidates in Republican primary runoff elections for state offices. Runoffs are required because no candidate in these races received a majority of the vote in the May 24 election, meaning the top two vote-getters in each race advance to a runoff. Incumbents are marked with (i).There are no Democratic primary runoffs.The runoff election is June 21, and early voting starts Tuesday
STATE SENATE
DISTRICT 22
Representative John Payton
Senator James Sturch (i)
DISTRICT 28
Senator Bob Ballinger (i)
Bryan King
DISTRICT 35
Tyler Dees
State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie
STATE HOUSE
DISTRICT 2
State Representative Marsh Davis (i)
Trey Steimel
DISTRICT 12
Home Hendren Duke
Jay Oliphant
DISTRICT 13
Denise Bugos
R. Scott Richardson
DISTRICT 23
Kendra Moore
Jim Wilson
DISTRICT 27
Timmy Reid
Steven Walker
DISTRICT 39
Judge Robert Griffin
Justice Wayne Long
DISTRICT 52
Mike Jones
Representative Marcus Richmond (i)