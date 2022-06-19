Arkansas Republican primary

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a list of candidates in Republican primary runoff elections for state offices. Runoffs are required because no candidate in these races received a majority of the vote in the May 24 election, meaning the top two vote-getters in each race advance to a runoff. Incumbents are marked with (i).There are no Democratic primary runoffs.The runoff election is June 21, and early voting starts Tuesday

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 22

Representative John Payton

Senator James Sturch (i)

DISTRICT 28

Senator Bob Ballinger (i)

Bryan King

DISTRICT 35

Tyler Dees

State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie

STATE HOUSE

DISTRICT 2

State Representative Marsh Davis (i)

Trey Steimel

DISTRICT 12

Home Hendren Duke

Jay Oliphant

DISTRICT 13

Denise Bugos

R. Scott Richardson

DISTRICT 23

Kendra Moore

Jim Wilson

DISTRICT 27

Timmy Reid

Steven Walker

DISTRICT 39

Judge Robert Griffin

Justice Wayne Long

DISTRICT 52

Mike Jones

Representative Marcus Richmond (i)