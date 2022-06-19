The nation in brief Biden unhurt in fall finishing bike ride





Biden unhurt in fall finishing bike ride

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.

"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine," according to a White House statement.

Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.

The Bidens were spending a weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. The Bidens marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

3 hurt in San Francisco airport assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man with an "edged weapon" attacked passengers Friday inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said.

The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, "walked around the departure terminal and pulled out an edged weapon" before attacking three men about 6 p.m., police said.

The travelers were in the presecurity area when they were attacked, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Police officers arrived and arrested a man, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The victims were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren't affected, officials said.

It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveler and the motive for the attack was unknown, Mackey said.

A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors' homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.

Other details weren't immediately available.

Blast at home tied to fireworks making

BLACK JACK, Mo. -- A house explosion near St. Louis early Friday that killed two people and critically injured several other people might have been caused by explosives used to make fireworks, authorities said.

The explosion around 1:20 a.m. destroyed a home near the town of Black Jack. The blast was so powerful that it shook other homes and blew out neighbors' windows, sending debris more than a block away.

Christopher Jones, 17, was one of the two people who were killed in the blast, the St. Louis County medical examiner's office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis County police said Friday afternoon that a second person was found dead at the scene. That victim's name and age were not immediately released.

Four others were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names and ages were not released.

The fire chief, Ankeneth Corbin, told the Post-Dispatch that young people were in the garage making fireworks with explosives.

"If you buy 50 pounds of any explosive, you have just created a bomb," Corbin said. "The ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] found numerous boxes [of materials] they had ordered online. Electrostatic, anything, can cause a spark."

Neighbor Nichole Thomas described the scene as "pure chaos." She said she saw flames engulfing the home and a young boy and others running frantically.

Investigators with the regional bomb and arson squad spent the morning seeking clues in the rubble. The brick home's garage was leveled and the home itself was a burned-out shell with partial walls standing.

Gunshots in scuffle close mall near D.C.

McLEAN, Va. -- A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.

Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police tweeted. A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and no confirmed reports of additional shots fired.

Officers immediately began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and also were helping those who had sheltered in place. The authorities asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them.

Police said the mall was subsequently closed and they asked people to avoid the area.









A Virginia State Police officer blocks the entrance to the Tysons Corner Center after a shooting inside the mall Saturday in Tysons Corner, Va. (AP/Cliff Owen)






