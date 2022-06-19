Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Brandon and Ashley Baker, Ward, daughter.

June 9

David and Jazzity Wesley, Cabot, son.

Addison Lopez and Tyrique Morton, Little Rock, daughter.

June 10

Zachary and Lesley Keltner, Little Rock, daughter.

Adrian, Jr. and Tamaria Thompson, Sherwood, son.

June 11

Mark and Laura Olsen, Greenbrier, son.

June 14

Brandon and Jennifer Bagwell, Bryant, son.

John and Pamela Hemingway, Little Rock, daughter.