Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
CBM Construction, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
Dave Grundfest, Co., 7711 Ohio St., Little Rock, $300,000.
David Evans-Fant, 3321 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Chelsea Peniston, 2612 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $90,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Bldg. 2, Little Rock, $10,873,400.
Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Bldg. 3, Little Rock, $10,873,400.
Fred Lord Builder II, 10 River Oaks Circle, Little Rock, $1,850,000.
Kevin Hughes Construction, 76 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $1,650,000.
Stevens Commercial, 107 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $1,126,500.
Home Sweet Home, II., 55 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $989,000.
Jeff Fuller Homes, 207 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $921,000.
Mark Baker, 123 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $645,000.
Keathley Construction, 214 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.
James R Mason, 2200 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $485,000.
New Home Estates, 81 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
New Home Estates, 83 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
Stevens Commercial, 34 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $410,000.
E. Ward Construction, 32 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $290,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 211 Copper Way, Little Rock, $250,000.
Dumont Construction, 7804 Iowa, Little Rock, $213,000.
Hearnsberger Construction, 26 St. Johns Place, Little Rock, $155,000.
Richard Fish, 3811 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, $125,000.
Andrew Hill Construction, 2000 S. State St., Little Rock, $120,000.
Sideco, Inc., 3 River Ridge Court, Little Rock, $80,000.
CJS Enterprises, Inc., 5110 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $80,000.
Curtis Contracting, 1600 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $75,000.