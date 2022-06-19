Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Dave Grundfest, Co., 7711 Ohio St., Little Rock, $300,000.

David Evans-Fant, 3321 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Chelsea Peniston, 2612 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Bldg. 2, Little Rock, $10,873,400.

Huffman Contractors, 1200 Riverfront, Bldg. 3, Little Rock, $10,873,400.

Fred Lord Builder II, 10 River Oaks Circle, Little Rock, $1,850,000.

Kevin Hughes Construction, 76 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $1,650,000.

Stevens Commercial, 107 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $1,126,500.

Home Sweet Home, II., 55 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $989,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 207 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $921,000.

Mark Baker, 123 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $645,000.

Keathley Construction, 214 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.

James R Mason, 2200 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $485,000.

New Home Estates, 81 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

New Home Estates, 83 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Stevens Commercial, 34 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $410,000.

E. Ward Construction, 32 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $290,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 211 Copper Way, Little Rock, $250,000.

Dumont Construction, 7804 Iowa, Little Rock, $213,000.

Hearnsberger Construction, 26 St. Johns Place, Little Rock, $155,000.

Richard Fish, 3811 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

Andrew Hill Construction, 2000 S. State St., Little Rock, $120,000.

Sideco, Inc., 3 River Ridge Court, Little Rock, $80,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 5110 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $80,000.

Curtis Contracting, 1600 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $75,000.