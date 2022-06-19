The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 617 Broadway St., residential, Stefan Cheney, 11:13 p.m. June 11, property valued at $980.

72202

• 2222 Wolfe St., residential, Donald Woolfolk, 1:30 p.m. June 10, property valued at $5,081.

• 2100 Rebsamen Road, residential, Jadasha Middlebrooks, 12 a.m. June 13, property valued at $100.

72204

• 1412 Labelle Dr., commercial, The Manor, 1 p.m. June 3, property value unknown.

• 7005 Greencrest Dr., residential, Crystal Dodson, 2 p.m. June 12, property valued at $500.

•1008 Madison St., commercial, Welspun, Inc., 7:15 a.m. June 14, property valued at $3,600.

•1006 Johnson St., residential, Andrew McEwin, 4:30 p.m. June 15, property valued at $2,000.

72205

• 2702 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, Zips Carwash, 8 p.m. June 9, property valued at $1,902.

•2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Hillcrest Wine and Spirits, 12 a.m. June 14, property valued at $175.

72209

• 2715 W. 65th St., commercial, Valero, 8:25 a.m. June 12, property valued at $251.

•5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Taeyana Rush, 12 a.m. June 13, property valued at $1,000.

• 6421 S. University Ave., commercial, Valero-Big Red, 4 a.m. June 14, property valued at $1,000.

•14 Wellford Dr., residential, Ahman Rashwan, 12 a.m. June 15, property valued at $1,100.

72210

• 13328 I-30, commercial, Rafferty's Liquors, 3:25 a.m. June 10, property value unknown.

• 85 Westfield Loop, residential, Myrtis Robinson, 5:36 p.m. June 13, property valued at $50.

72211

• 43 Point West Cir., residential, Tori Moorehart, 12 a.m. June 10, property valued at $52.

• 109 Markham Park Dr., commercial, Goodwill, 3:48 a.m. June 10, property valued at $445.

72223

• 14611 Cecil Dr., residential, Madison Hedrick, 7:30 p.m. June 10, property value unknown.