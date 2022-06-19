Business people Northwest Arkansas

Kari Hodges has been named the executive broker and transaction coordinator for Pedigree Real Estate. Hodges moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1992 from the Pacific Northwest. She was licensed in 2015 and became a full-time agent in 2016.

Dr. Rudhir Tandon, fellow of American College of Cardiology, recently joined Baptist Health Cardiology Center-Fort Smith. Tan-don is board certified in intervention-al, general and nuclear cardiology, as well as echocardiography and vascular interpretation. He earned his medical degree from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, India. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago and later completed fellowship training at the University of Iowa at Iowa City.

Trish Watkins, director of grants and finances at the World Trade Center Arkansas, has been promoted to the center’s chief of staff. Since joining WTC Arkansas in 2016, Watkins has also overseen h u m a n resources and the center’s participation in the State Trade Expansion Program Grant.

Kaitlyn Fondano has recently been promoted from development and construction manager to director of development by Specialized Real Estate Group, after working with the company since 2019. Fondano holds a bachelor of science in construction management and a master’s in real estate development .

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.