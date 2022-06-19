BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

The Arkansas State Bank Department has promoted Abigale Thompson, Jace Denker and Jacob Spradlin to bank assistant examiners.

Jackson Balentine joined FNBC Bank earlier this year as chief credit officer.

LAW

Wright Lindsey Jennings has hired Scott Provencher who will work in the firm’s Little Rock office.

MEDICAL

Rudhir Tandon, MD, FACC, recently joined Baptist Health Cardiology Center-Fort Smith.

Susan D. Emmett, M.D., MPH, an otolaryngologist and public health-trained researcher, has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she will lead the new Center for Hearing Health Equity.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Ghidotti, a Little Rock-based public relations and content marketing agency, has hired Angela Rachels as a media relations manager.

REAL ESTATE

Andrea Faulkner has been promoted to director of property management at RPM Group.

Specialized Real Estate Group has promoted Kaitlyn Fondano to director of development.

RECREATION

Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado has hired Sandy Davison as the club’s new director of golf.

UTILITIES

Rebecca Burkman has been promoted to director of environmental affairs for Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

Cate Wilson is the new communications and operations manager for the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association and its educational affiliate the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation.

