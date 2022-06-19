Champions of the Year reception lauds volunteers





An intimate collection of special guests mingled with officials, volunteers and each other during the VIP reception preceding Champions of the Year, the largest fundraising event for Alzheimer's Arkansas. The event took place June 11 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

Attendees were afforded the chance to shop silent-auction items while enjoying light hors d'oeuvres and drinks.





Ken Compton was honored as the 2022 volunteer champion later during the main event, which included dinner, entertainment and a live auction. CareLink was honored as the 2022 community partner champion, while Homer Feltner was recognized as the 2022 caregiver champion. Special program guests were former University of Arkansas football stars Quinn Grovey and Muskie Harris.

Proceeds from Champions of the Year will help pay for such initiatives as respite grants to caregivers and the organization's 24-hour hotline for support services.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









