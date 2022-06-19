Club news: Hikers meet in Fort Smith

Marines

The Marine Corps League, Northwest Arkansas Detachment No. 854, will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

All current and former members and former Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen interested in learning more about the detachment are welcome to attend.

Information: nwamarines.com.

Democrats

Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon June 21 in the Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. The scheduled speaker is Kelly Krout, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. The meeting will be hybrid with a Zoom link available.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on June 22 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith at 700 Rogers Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 25 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room.

Topics will include field investigator training and the regular section agenda with Arkansas case reports and ongoing disclosure topics. A presentation,"The Long Road To Trust," will be given by Zachary Humway, a lifelong experiencer from Jonesboro.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. July 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The program will be presented by William de Marigny Hyland and will cover the life and experiences of his ancestor, Bernard de Marigny, in New Orleans and Louisiana over the course of his lifetime (1785-1863).

De Marigny was a prominent person, both politically and economically, in the story of the development of New Orleans and Louisiana. His lifetime began with the Louisiana Territory (which included Arkansas) as a Spanish possession. He would witness the creation of the United States, the Louisiana Purchase, Louisiana statehood, both the War of 1812 and Civil War battles of New Orleans, and the succession of Louisiana and the creation of the Confederacy. He played a key role in the development of New Orleans into the economic powerhouse that it would be at the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

June classes include:

Wednesday, June 22 -- 4-6 p.m.: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1 (Justin Sell)

Saturday, June 25 -- 9-11 a.m.: Microsoft Word Basic Usage (Joel Ewing)

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional household member.

Information: BVComputerClub.org.

Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events.

The Honor Guard provides military honors at funerals occurring within Northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home directors can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service.

Additional volunteers mean the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests.

Information: vetwallofhonor.org.

Kevin Attleson won the People’s Choice Award for his in-the-round wildlife piece during the Artistry in Wood Show held by the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club June 10-11 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium. The club meets at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall. Information: bellavistawoodcarvers.org. (The Weekly Vista/Bennett Horne)

