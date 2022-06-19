North Little Rock notebook

Contract renewed for superintendent

The North Little Rock School Board unanimously approved renewing Superintendent Gregory Pilewski's contract with the district during its meeting Thursday night.

Pilewski will have his contract extended from June 2022 to June 2024. Pilewski came to the district in August 2020 from the Queen Anne's County Public Schools in Maryland, where he was a deputy superintendent. The board also voted to change Pilewski's performance and incentive bonus.

Polling sites get county panel's OK

The Pulaski County Election Commission approved Glenview Community Center as an additional early voting site in North Little Rock. Glenview Community Center will now serve as an early voting site along with Laman Library. The Rose City Recreation Center will also now serve as an election day polling site.

The changes will be in place for the city's special election for its sales tax referendum on Aug. 9 and will remain permanent.

The decision comes after the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners eliminated 15 polling locations across the county in February.

The change included removing the polling site at Glenview Community Center, which served as a voting location for many North Little Rock east side residents.