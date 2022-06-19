Cricket’s popularity growing in Bentonville, Northwest Arkansas with regional league

BENTONVILLE -- The sun is setting Wednesday evening at Phillips Park, as youth baseball coaches throw the last few pitches to their players.

The teams huddle up and hear a few parting words. The lights begin to warm. The children mosey, jog or race off the field.

A new group patiently awaits their turn in the parking lot, baseballs and bats in hand. They chat convivially. Some speak English. The scene is a common one at the park during the youth baseball season, according to Sreeni Parise, co-founder of NWA Cricket.

Cricket teams have the fields reserved for a few tournaments each year. During baseball season, they wait their turn, he said.

"When there isn't baseball, there's someone playing cricket."

THE LEAGUE

Most of the teams in NWA Cricket play every weekday after office hours, according to Mahesh Natarajan, one of four core team members who are heavily involved in organizing the regional league.

When Parise helped start the organization in 2010, four or five teams were involved. Now, about 30 teams, totaling around 500 people, play regularly at parks across the region, he said.

Each team plays at least once or twice during the week and once or twice over the weekend, he said.

The season begins each April with practice matches, which are followed by a tournament during July and August called the NWA Cricket Championship. The championship will begin the first week of July, Parise said.

Another tournament ends the season in September and October, he said.

Most of the league's growth, and the sports' popularity at Northwest Arkansas' public parks, is from Indians moving into the area for work, especially because of Walmart, he said.

Both Parise and Natarajan grew up playing cricket in India. There, the league's format of teams and tournaments would be similar, but with many more teams, Parise said.

Field hockey is the official national sport of India, but cricket is a significant part of Indian culture, like Bollywood movies, he said.

It is also an international sport: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are all represented among local teams, he said.

Parise said playing teams in other towns and states has shown the diversity of the countries that enjoy the game. The sport is played in at least 104 countries, according to the governing body, the International Cricket Council.

Across the United States, over 200,000 players and 400 local leagues compete in various formats, according to the organization USA Cricket.

THE GAME

In cricket, a "bowler" throws a hard leather ball to a player on the opposing team called the batsman or batter. The bowler and batter stand opposite each other in the center of the playing field known as the "pitch."

The pitch consists of two "wickets" about 20 yards apart, sets of three upright sticks topped with horizontal pieces called "bails." A batter stands at each end while the bowler throws to the opposite batter.

Ten players on the bowling team stand scattered around ready to field the ball.

While the batter tries to defend the wicket and score runs by hitting the ball, the bowler attempts to hit the wicket and knock over the stumps or bails. If the bowler knocks off the bails, the batter is out.

When a batter hits the ball, both batters can choose to run back and forth between the wickets, scoring a run each time both reach the opposite side. If a batter hits a ball in the air over the outside boundary line, the team scores six runs. If the ball bounces across the boundary line, the team scores four.

Each bowler throws six balls at the wicket before completing an "over," which brings a different bowler onto the field. Cricket matches can vary in length, but a common length for NWA Cricket matches is 16 overs per side, totaling about three hours, Parise said.

Batters can also get out when a fielder catches their ball before it touches the ground, the batter uses their legs to block the ball from hitting the wickets or a fielder knocks down the wicket with the ball while the batter is running between wickets.

The two teams take turns batting and bowling, one or two "innings" each, in an attempt to score the most runs.

A distinct feature of cricket is that it is customizable, Natarajan said. Teams can play in almost any location for as short as an hour or as long as five days.

Sometimes, the equipment used can vary. NWA Cricket teams use a certain extra soft baseball when playing on the dirt of local baseball diamonds. Teams have found the baseball bounces similar on dirt to regulation cricket balls, which are harder and more likely to injure players, according to Parise.

Though a regulation field is a circle with a diameter of about 150 yards, the flexibility of the sport has helped Parise and others continue playing in the U.S. amid a lack of official facilities.

"In India, we used to play in the streets," he said. "When we came in 1998, playing on a baseball field was the weirdest thing, but it became a part of our life. We played on basketball courts, tennis courts, anywhere."

THE PARKS

Cricket teams compete regularly at public fields and parks in Rogers and Bentonville. Northwest Arkansas does not have any regulation cricket facilities, but that will change soon, according to city officials.

Teams often play during the weekends at a field just south of Rogers High School, according to Jim White, director of Rogers parks and recreation. The field hosted a four-day cricket tournament in cooperation with Cricket Council USA over Memorial Day weekend, he said.

The Parks Department added a concrete cricket pitch to the field years ago, but there are no lights or bleachers, so cricket teams leave when the sun sets, according to White.

The field is also used by the school for activities like cross country, so cricket teams have to cooperate with the school and the Parks Department to use the property, he said. White said the teams occasionally rent city-owned fields.

"We don't have true cricket fields within our parks system," he said. "Sometimes our baseball fields are not the best for them, but they use them all the time."

Parks department officials in Springdale and Fayetteville said the cities don't have cricket facilities, because they have not seen significant demand for it in recent years, as Bentonville has.

Bentonville plans to build a full-fledged playing field as a part of the planned Creekside Park, Parise said.

In addition to a playground, splash park, recreational areas and trails, the 35-acre park on Southwest 28th Street will house a regulation, fully lighted cricket field when it opens sometime around next spring.

A 20-year dream of having ideal cricket facilities is finally coming to fruition after talking to city staff for years, Parise said.

"Without the parks' help and cooperation, we could not play in Bentonville," he said.

"This park is important for a lot of reasons, but cricket is the big reason," said Josh Stacey, recreation services director for Bentonville. "As the years have gone on, it's become more and more popular. As we were doing the Bentonville master plan, it was obvious that this was a sport that needed its own facilities."

To his knowledge, it will be the first cricket facility in Arkansas, he said.

Lights over the field, raised areas for seating and park benches will all be part of the project, according to Stacey. He said the new field will only begin to meet the needs of the area's cricket culture.

"There's still going to be a big presence at Phillips Park," he said.

Parise said he would be interested in seeing "the locals" pick up cricket. Though there are definite differences, parts of cricket are similar to baseball, making the game accessible for Americans who would be interested in learning, he said.

With local programs and the International Cricket Council's 2024 World Cup set to take place in the United States, there is the potential for cricket's popularity to grow, according to Parise.

"When we have the tournaments, we see that curiosity and interest from people who stop to watch," he said. "We expect that to go up over time."

Charles Lobo makes a hit Wednesday during cricket practice at Phillips Park in Bentonville.



Prep Kumar makes a throw Wednesday during cricket practice as batter Charles Lobo watches at Phillips Park in Bentonville.


