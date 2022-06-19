Emily Grace Fitz Dr. Joshua Noland Hagood

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, for the marriage of Emily Grace Fitz and Dr. Joshua Noland Hagood. The Rev. Joseph Friend of Sacred Heart Church in Morrilton officiated.

Rhonda and Shawn Fitz of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Toni and Don Fitz and Sue Ann and the late Timothy Tomayko, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Terry and Dr. Noland Hagood of Arkadelphia and the grandson of Betty and the late Noland "Sonny" Hagood of Hot Springs Village, Robert and the late Grace Norsworthy-Calhoun and the late Sam Norsworthy Jr. and the late Robert Calhoun Sr.

The altar held arrangements of dusty blue and white hydrangeas and roses. Music was by organist Phillip Quick. Altar server was Lawson Neville of Bryant, cousin of the bride.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore a sleeveless ball gown with a lace bodice and tulle skirt that extended to a cathedral-length train. She also wore her mother's cathedral length wedding veil edged with pearls along with her great-great grandmother's gold Victorian drop pendant necklace. She carried a white bouquet with blue accents, which included peony, garden roses, rununculus and lisianthus.

Andrea Hill of Little Rock was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Brady Escovedo, Susan Hoyt, Brooke Lea, McKenzie Marshall and Tiffany Maxwell, all of Little Rock; Sarah Davis of Carrollton, Texas; Madison Hall of Rogers; Kodi Murphree of Prairie Grove; and Hannah Hollenberg of Rochester, Minn. They wore dusty blue gowns in different styles and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Also assisting the bride was Sydney Eagan of North Little Rock.

Flower girls were Willow Hagood of Fayetteville, niece of the groom, and Collins Murphree of Prairie Grove, cousin of the bride. Ring bearer was Camden Neville of Bryant, cousin of the bride.

Serving as best man was Alex Huckabee of Fayetteville. Groomsmen were Daniel Hagood, brother of the groom, and James Medlock, both of Fayetteville; Peter Fitz and Thomas Fitz, brothers of the bride, and Mason Harper, all of Little Rock; Henry Fitz, brother of the bride, of Swan Lake, Mont.; Cheston Wright of Springdale; Nathan McCrary of Conway; and Karam Sra of Oklahoma City. Guests were seated by Ross Owyoung of Little Rock and Reed Medlock of Fayetteville.

A reception was held in the Robinson Center Ballroom. The foyer held large lighted marquee letters spelling out "The Hagoods." The head table held tall gold stands with a bridge across each table draped with lush greenery, white hydrangeas and blue accent flowers.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and from Arkansas State University with a master's degree in gifted, talented and creative education. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Williams Traditional Magnet School.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Arkansas and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is a physician.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in St. Lucia.