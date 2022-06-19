Georgia DT high on the Hogs

Massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard is high on the Razorbacks after visiting Arkansas this weekend.

“I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said. “I enjoyed the people and the place overall. The location of Arkansas, it was a great first impression the first time being in Arkansas. I really liked it.”

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other programs.

He said the highlight of the trip was spending time with Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“Probably having my first interaction with Coach Adams,” he said. “Interacting with him and Coach Kennedy because they said if defensive line doesn’t work out for me I can also play offensive line for Coach Kennedy, and then it’s good seeing Coach Pittman again because I remember seeing him at Georgia one time for a camp.”

Geffrard, who registered 37 tackles as a junior, said the visit helped the Razorbacks’ chances with him.

“It being an official visit, it made it much better, I’ll say that,” he said. “The chances for Arkansas being my decision are very high. Auburn is my top school now, but I would say Arkansas is very close behind if not it’s right next to it.”

He has officially visited Boston College and Auburn and it appears he will visit another SEC school soon.

“I’m trying to set up a visit to Mississippi State and from there I’ll make my decision,” he said. “I wanted to make it in December, but I realized that’s a little too late, so I’m thinking October or maybe even earlier.”

Georgia native and Arkansas freshman tight end Tyrus Washington was his host. He talked more in-depth about Arkansas and Auburn and where the Razorbacks stand.

“I mean, they’re on the same level now,” said Geffrard, who is a consensus 3-star prospect. “The only difference between Auburn and Arkansas is the location. I’m willing to put that aside just because of the people that are here. Every school has its pros and cons. That’s how it is for most of the schools, but I feel like Auburn and Arkansas are like equal in the amount of pros and cons that they have.

“They’re both like top two right now."



