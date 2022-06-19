Hot Springs School District pilots STEM academy

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs School District hosted a new pilot program from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, during which 75 students received special instruction in science, technology, engineering, math and health sciences disciplines.

The program, known as the Pathways Academy, is a two-week junior STEM academy that was held on the campus of Park Magnet Elementary, an IB World School. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade, from all HSSD elementary schools, participated in the camp which focuses on enhancing educational opportunities for underrepresented and low-income students.

It culminated Friday with a closeout ceremony.

“The mission of Pathways Academy is to prepare K-12 students for careers in STEM and health care,” Shanea Nelson, executive director of the UAMS Pathways Academy, said. “And our ultimate mission is to diversify the health care workforce throughout the state of Arkansas. So during the two-week camp, it’s really an opportunity to expose students to the opportunities in STEM and health care, get them excited about the STEM fields, and also interest in careers in health care.” The theme for this year is “The Good Life,” Nelson said. “It’s a focus on food and nutrition. So they had an opportunity to do some gardening here on campus in the community garden, learn about preventive measures and food and how you really are what you eat. Students really enjoyed the chef life segment that was sponsored by the U of A Cooperative Extension Service.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service brought in a rainfall simulator, giving students the opportunity to learn about farm-to-table best practices.

“The advocates, the teachers, our site coordinator, and of course the scholars have made it a great success. And many thanks to the Hot Springs School District for allowing us to use the Park Magnet Elementary facility. It worked out perfectly. So very happy,” she said.

This is the first year for the program to be held in Hot Springs and Nelson noted they are “super excited” to grow from the experience. HSSD EAST, or Education Accelerated by Service and Technology, Facilitator Katrina Watkins noted how essential it is for the students to be able to block out all distractions and have a smooth day while they are at the camp.

She said she was grateful to be able to engage with the students and form new relationships.

“While I am the site coordinator, it’s still important to take time to engage with the students, engage with the families, and you all make it so easy because you all are so welcoming,” she said during the ceremony. “And just the relationship that we formed throughout this whole process has really made me feel that we formed our own community. And I’m so thrilled and so happy to be a part of this journey.” Nelson said “having fun” is key to the success of the program.

“We think about STEM and health care field and you’re thinking about students as young as kindergarten, it’s important to make it fun and make it exciting and make the curriculum so that they want to come back each day,” she said.

“And also, the program is year-round. We’ll be back here during the academic year offering monthly sessions with the same group of students. So it sounds like the students are going to want to come back to participate in the sessions that we have planned for them, again, carrying out a similar theme. But it’s really to hook them, to get them engaged in this curriculum,” she said.

“And, again, the importance is, we’re talking about students who are from underrepresented backgrounds in STEM and health care. So to truly diversify the health care workforce here in the state, we have to start early. So that’s what we’re doing here now. So we’re looking forward to growing.” The Pathways Academy programs, which are provided for free, are funded through the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, and are being held in four other pilot sites this summer, including Jonesboro, Springdale, Pine Bluff and Little Rock.

According to the Pathways Academy, the Junior STEM Academies are designed to “immerse young scholars in a world of science that focuses on health while incorporating technology, engineering and mathematics.” In addition to STEM-H, it integrates concepts relating to mental health and wellness such as cyberbullying and emotional intelligence.

Nelson said the current cohort of students will continue in the program and they will begin accepting new applicants in the spring.

“Many thanks to our community partners who’ve made this possible. I’m excited to be here in the Hot Springs community and looking forward to growing Pathways Academy here in Hot Springs,” she said.



