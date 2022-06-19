• Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said Jan. 6 committee members are "willing to try to destroy the reputation of someone just for their political gain" by releasing a video of him escorting Donald Trump supporters in a tour of House office buildings the day before the riot.

• John Szczecina, manager of a Shell station in Northern California, was fired for setting the price of fuel at 69 cents per gallon, instead of $6.99, resulting in a $16,000 loss for the filling station.

• Tre Hargett, secretary of state in Tennessee, said in a statement from his office he "will trust the legal process as we move forward" after the Republican was stopped by police leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival and arrested on accusations of driving under the influence.

• Warren Buffett, 91-year-old billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, will dine with an anonymous bidder and up to seven guests after the person shelled out $19 million in an online charity auction for a private lunch with the philanthropist at a New York City steakhouse.

• Kendrea Hardison, a special education teacher at Jordan Vocational High School in Georgia, was released on a $10,000 bond on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

• Paige Thompson, a former Amazon software engineer, was found guilty of five counts of gaining unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging a protected computer, in addition to the wire fraud charges for downloading more than 100 million Capitol One customers' personal information in 2019.

• Herschel Walker, Georgia Republican Senate candidate, said he's never denied having four children and "I'm tired of people misleading the American people," in light of The Daily Beast reporting the former football star has two sons and a daughter whom he had never discussed publicly.