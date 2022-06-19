Jacksonville police investigate death

Jacksonville police were investigating Saturday after officers discovered a man shot to death late Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to a report at 620 S. First St. where they discovered a man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Officers determined that the man, who was not identified in the release, had died from his wounds prior to their arrival.

No further information was provided about the killing, but the investigation is ongoing, the release states.