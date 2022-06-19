Lanzilli’s home run triggers onslaught

OMAHA, Neb. -- Before he blew out the candles on his birthday cake, 24-year-old Chris Lanzilli blew open Arkansas' College World Series opener with a big blast Saturday.

Lanzilli's three-run home run against Stanford starter Alex Williams kick started a five-run fifth inning, and the Razorbacks never looked back in a 17-2 victory over the Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field.

"I give them credit because Lanzilli's home run, that was kind of the biggest pitch of the game," Stanford Coach David Esquer said.

Lanzilli's 389-foot home run to left field on a 1-1 change-up from Williams put Arkansas ahead 4-1. It gave the Razorbacks a momentum-grabbing swing after Arkansas stranded six base runners during the first four innings -- the bases loaded in the first, one runner in the second and two runners in the third.

"We needed a big hit," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We had left some guys on; a little frustrating, but we weren't talking about it."

Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace had back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth inning. That set the table for Lanzilli after Michael Turner struck out.

Lanzilli, who was hit by a pitch in the first inning and popped up in the third, hit the ball into the teeth of a south wind that was clocked at 13 mph early in the game.

"On a normal day I thought it was out, but you can't tell," Van Horn said of Lanzilli's homer. "When that thing fought its way into the stands, it was a big relief. Then the big hits kept coming."

Robert Moore singled following Lanzilli's homer to send Stanford to the bullpen. Moore later scored from third base on a wild pitch, and Zack Gregory added a two-out RBI single to give Arkansas a 6-1 lead midway through.

Lanzilli also singled and scored during the Razorbacks' six-run ninth inning. At some point while he was playing right field, Lanzilli was serenaded to "Happy Birthday" by fans.

More than 1,400 miles away in Boston, Lanzilli's mother tweeted a photo of herself and several others who gathered to watch a game and a moment they might not have imagined on his 23rd birthday one year earlier. Lanzilli was unsure then of his next move after four seasons at Wake Forest.

He announced he would transfer to Arkansas in July, in part, due to his relationship with pitching coach Matt Hobbs, who was hired away from Wake Forest following Lanzilli's freshman season.

"We knew what we were getting, for the most part, as far as makeup," Van Horn said of Lanzilli's relationship with Hobbs.

Lanzilli's home run Saturday was the 51st of his career and ninth at Arkansas, but one of the most memorable.

"To play on this stage is really why I came here," Lanzilli said. "To do something like that is awesome, and to win the game is even better. I just want to keep it rolling."

He didn't plan to celebrate his birthday or his home run too long.

"I'm going to get some rest, definitely," Lanzilli said after the game. "I think that's what Coach Van Horn wants to do."