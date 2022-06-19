LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Port Authority approves pay increases | Central Arkansas Water OKs rate study | Mayor recognizes Juneteenth

Port agency board OKs pay increases

Board members of the Little Rock Port Authority approved cost-of-living and merit pay increases for employees during a meeting Wednesday.

The $72,000 amendment to the fiscal 2022 budget was approved in a voice vote without discussion by board members.

The amendment included $50,000 for the port to operate the former Delta Dental building and approximately $20,000 for the pay increase, including benefits, for the rest of the year, Port Executive Director Bryan Day told board members.

The base pay increase will be 2% with the possibility of up to an additional 2% merit increase.

Utility rate-study contract approved

The board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water at a meeting on Thursday approved a rate study contract with the consulting firm Raftelis for $157,860.

The purpose of the rate study is "to establish sufficient revenues to cover utility operating costs through 2027 and long-term capital costs," according to board documents.

The motion was approved in a voice vote.

Mayor, employees mark Juneteenth

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. recognized today's Juneteenth holiday in a video message released Friday.

"While it may take years to see progress, we trust there is a brighter future and better days ahead, and we keep moving forward," Scott said.

Scott also noted that on Monday, Little Rock city employees will observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for the first time.

"I'm encouraging my team and everyone in the community to attend Juneteenth events or to spend time doing their part to acknowledge our history and commit to building a better future," he said.

Juneteenth at zoo discounts planned

The Little Rock Zoo will offer discounted admissions on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a recent zoo newsletter.

All admissions will be $2 off.

"Our observance of Juneteenth is a natural fit with our diversity values at the Zoo. We hope you can join us," the newsletter said.