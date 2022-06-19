Local Flavors: Clay Cooper still finds time in the kitchen despite hot Branson show

"My grandma played piano in the local Baptist church back in Texas," Clay Cooper begins his story. "I would listen to her play the piano while my dad and his four siblings would sing in harmony. My dad played the guitar around the house and sang country songs, and I was hooked on country music at an early age."

Cooper first began singing at the Wylie (Texas) Opry at the age of 14 and continued to perform there until 1986, when he joined the Texas Goldminors and moved to Branson. He started out as bassist for the band, he said in a March 2021 interview with Chris Myer of Play Branson -- something the pianist and guitarist didn't know how to do until someone handed him an instrument at a practice session!

By the time he was 16 years old, Cooper was spending summers in a big house in downtown Branson with his bandmates and performing every day at the Ozarks Country Jubilee. Now he's in his 36th season with his own theater at 3216 W. Missouri 76 in Branson and his own show, Clay Cooper's Country Express, which he shares with wife Tina and their sons Colton and Caden.

"When I decided to start my own business, we started out as a morning show," he recalled to Myer. "We had a five-piece band and my wife, Tina, and three other dancers. But I wasn't just a newbie coming to town, hanging a sign. I had a following. We had been performing for 5,000 people a day for nine years" at Country Tonite, where he was lead vocalist and emcee.

In 2005, Cooper and his wife opened the Clay Cooper Theatre, and it worked, he says, because they pursued their dreams step by step. He says he never could have imagined he'd have a 36-year career in Branson, but his success continues because "our show is more than country. It's just real people havin' a real good time.

"I love to entertain people," Cooper enthuses. "I enjoy starting conversations with our customers and building that conversation into the performance each night. Seeing a smile on the face of our visitors feeds my love to entertain!"

Somewhere along the way, Cooper also learned to cook, and when asked for his favorite recipe, he offers one that promises to be just as good on the patio in June as it is in front of the TV on fall football days.

Clay Cooper's

Taco Soup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground beef

2-3 cans diced tomatoes

3 cans Rotel tomatoes

3 cans ranch style beans

1 can corn

1 package taco seasoning

1 package ranch dip or ranch dressing

1 tsp. chili powder

Instructions:

1. Brown ground beef and drain fat.

2. Add all remaining ingredients.

3. Heat to desired taste.

4. Serve and enjoy!

Do you know Northwest Arkansas celebrities who love to cook? Suggest them for Local Flavors by emailing bmartin@nwadg.com.

