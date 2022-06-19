LR police investigating double traffic fatality

Little Rock Police on Saturday were investigating a fatal wreck that killed two people Friday night, a department spokesman said.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a collision in the area of West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road found two vehicles that had collided while westbound on 12th Street before coming to rest against a building at 7400 Kanis Road, Sgt. Eric Barnes wrote in a news release Saturday morning.

Citizens had reported two people were trapped in one of the vehicles, and two people in a Mercedes-Benz were declared dead at the scene.

The Mercedes-Benz driver has yet to be identified and was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab, but the deceased passenger was identified as Larry Brewer, 47, of Conway.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Dodge Avenger, was identified as Tavarne Williams, 43, of Little Rock. She received medical treatment, but her wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Officers were still working to reconstruct the crash based on measurements and observations from the scene, but preliminary information indicated the driver of the Mercedes-Benz lost control, striking the Dodge, and both vehicles then left the road, Barnes wrote.

Barnes could not yet say if the vehicles were racing at the time of the collision, something that will be determined during the investigation.

Also Friday, a Stuttgart woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Marsha Snyder, 71, was passing a vehicle on U.S. 63 just after 4:50 p.m. and attempting to get back in the northbound lane when she lost control of the 2004 Jeep Patriot.

The Jeep left the road and traveled into a field, overturning and throwing Snyder from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Arkansas County coroner, the report states.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.