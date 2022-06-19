Obituaries

BENTONVILLE -- Oleta Flatt Hall Barnett, 88, formerly of Bentonville, passed away June 16, 2022. She was born February 21, 1934, to Leonard W. and Genia Ethel Mitchell Flatt, who preceded her in death, as well as her husband, Dwain Barnett; one brother, and four sisters.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Dungan (Bob Flinkinger), Kently Hall (Rhonda), Keathly Hall (Debbie), and Genia Percifield; five grandchildren: Brandy Kemp, Brandon Winchester, Trevor Hall, Tony Percifield, and Jennifer Newhart; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private family graveside service at the Bentonville Cemetery, Bentonville, Ark. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

–––––v–––––

LITTLE FLOCK -- Anne Marie Fullerton, age 58, of Little Flock, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. She was born April 15, 1964 in Kaneohe, Hawaii to parents Dorothy Annette Williams and Jesse Deal Bennett, Jr.

She was a loving wife and mother and a Christian, who taught her children (and her husband) well. She moved to Northwest Arkansas 22 years ago from Central Arkansas and was an Accounts Manager for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she worked for many years in various positions.

Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Annette Williams; her father, Jesse Deal Bennett, Jr.; and a brother, Joseph A. Bennett.

She was a La Leche League leader, giving support to nursing mothers in Northwest Arkansas and volunteered at her church, Fellowship Bible Church, caring for little children.

Anne is survived by her husband, Andy Fullerton; daughters, Elizabeth B. and Dottie A. Fullerton; and a son, Gray W. Fullerton. She is also survived by a sister, Mary E. Hudson; and three brothers: James D., John M., and Paul M. Bennett.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Fellowship Bible Church at 1051 Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers June 25, at 2 p.m. Services will be held in the Training Center Auditorium behind the main church building.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bentonville. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

–––––v–––––

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jerry Pat Durham, age 83, a resident of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Prairie Grove, Ark. He was born December 7, 1938 in Alma, Ark., the son of Herbert and Katherine (Cox) Durham.

He loved his family, his profession and the outdoors. He was born in 1938 and jokingly referred to himself as a "38 Special". He rode horses, read westerns and even wrote a novel himself.

He practiced as a veterinarian in Prairie Grove for 45 years, and built the Vinewood Animal Hospital. He traveled the world and enjoyed backpacking, wilderness camping, and mountain climbing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Durham; and his daughter, Judy Durham.

Survivors include three children: Tom Durham and his wife, Janice, of Prairie Grove, Ark., Bill Durham and his wife, Barbara, of Farmington, Ark., and Kimball Durham and his wife, Julie, also of Prairie Grove, Ark.; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Dr. Park William Waldroup, 85, passed away at his home in Rogers, Ark., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1937 in Maryville, Tenn., to William Thomas and Mary Josephine (Robinson) Waldroup. He was a Distinguished Professor Emeritus with the Poultry Science Department at the University of Arkansas.

He received a B.S. in Poultry Science from the University of Tennessee, and furthered his education at the University of Florida, where he received his M.S. in Poultry Nutrition and Organic Chemistry and a doctorate degree in Animal Nutrition and Bio-chemistry. He served the U of F as an Assistant Professor, before joining the University of Arkansas in 1966 as an Assistant Professor of Animal Science. Through his 35 year career with the U of A, he rose to the rank of International Distinguished Professor before retiring in 2012. He served as the Department Head for Animal Science from 1986 through 1988. In the past ten years, Dr. Waldroup continued his passion for poultry nutrition, serving as a consultant.

Dr. Waldroup was a renowned poultry nutritionist and dedicated his career to research and education in this field. He remains one of the most highly respected and published researchers in this area. He loved interacting with people. Dr. Waldroup's quick wit and brilliant memory made him a favorite lecturer with both his students, his church family, and the industry around the world. He had a significant influence on many young people in the poultry industry and mentored 23 PhD and 46 MS students from around the world.

He was a member of Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills. Dr. Waldroup was a man of strong faith and a biblical scholar throughout his life. In researching the scriptures, he realized Jesus's love for him and others. He lived out his faith by sharing Christ with others internationally and locally. For over four years, he shared the love of Jesus Christ with children with so much passion and joy at Impact Site in Centerton. This was the heart of Will/Park, always focused on others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Maria Mitus V. (Mitzy) Waldroup of the home; sons, Park, Jr. (Patricia) of Fayetteville, and Alex (Alexandra) of St. Louis; daughters, Merry Waldroup (Steven) of Cummings, Ga., Heather Waldroup of Vilas, N.C., and Mollie Sweetser (Matt) of Bentonville; as well as five grandchildren.

A memorial event will be held June 20, with visitation from 4:30 to 6 p.m., service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and additional visitation from 7-8 p.m. post service at The Chapel on the Creeks in Rogers, Ark.

–––––v–––––

SILOAM SPRINGS -- James A. McCarty, Jr., 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., graduated to Heaven on June 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Jean McCarty of Springdale, Ark. He left behind his wife, Shelli Henegar McCarty; and son, Tra McCarty of Siloam Springs, Ark.; a large extended family, along with his church family and large circle of friends.