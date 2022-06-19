BASKETBALL

Hornets' coach backs out

The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won't become the new coach of the Hornets. Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said he wouldn't discuss it until the Hornets announced Atkinson's hiring. The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said. ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job. His decision means Charlotte joins Utah as the lone NBA teams without coaches in place.

GOLF

Eagle puts Korda on top

Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the third-round lead Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Mich., with six majors champions topping the leaderboard. Making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm, Korda also eagled the par-5 eighth and had three birdies and a bogey. She was at 18-under 198 at Blythefield Country Club. Jennifer Kupcho, two strokes ahead of playing partner Korda entering the day, had a 69 to drop a shot back. She rebounded from her first bogey of the week -- on the par-4 17th -- with a two-putt birdie on 18. The second-ranked Korda tied for eighth two weeks ago in the U.S. Women's Open in her first event since early February. She also is the defending champion next week in the KPGA Women's PGA at Congressional. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis dropped into a tie for 41st place after a 1-over 73 on Saturday. Lewis is at 5-under 211 overall.

Xiong remains in front

Norman Xiong followed Friday's round of 61 with a 64 on Saturday to maintain his lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open in Wichita, Kansas. Xiong is 19-under 191 after three rounds at the Crewtview Country Club, one stroke ahead of Kevin Yu, who turned in an 8-under 62 on Saturday. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 2-under 68 on Saturday and is at 7-under 203 overall.

TENNIS

Osaka won't play Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she's decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: "my Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time." Osaka has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. After that defeat, Osaka said she was leaning toward missing Wimbledon because the professional tennis tours aren't ranking points awarded -- a response to the All England Club's decision to bar all players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

Berrettini back in finals

Matteo Berrettini was unfazed by a rain delay in beating Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday to reach the Queen's Club final for a second consecutive year. The defending champion beat Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to eight games. Berrettini has won 19 of his last 20 grass-court matches with the only loss coming to Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final. In today's final he will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who knocked out two-time champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3. Krajinovic hadn't won a tour match on grass until this week.

Medvedev in Halle finals

Back-to-back finals in grass-court tournaments would be an excellent Wimbledon warmup for any player. But Daniil Medvedev can't play at the All England Club this season. The top-ranked Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open, a week after he was runner-up at Hertogenbosch. Otte had set point at 5-3 in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker. The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz in today's final after the big-serving Polish player beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

BASEBALL

Brewers demote Cain

On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain. Cain, 36, hit .179 with 1 home run and 9 RBI over 43 games this season. Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018 as a free agent. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining of this season's $18 million salary. He is unlikely to be claimed off waivers because of his salary. If he is released, any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.