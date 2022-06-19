100 years ago

June 19, 1922

BATESVILLE -- A company of local business people have bought out the Mack Hardy tailor shop in the Arlington hotel building and in addition to conducting a tailor shop will establish the first manufacturing fur garment shop ever operated in this city. The company will be operated under the name "Fashion Shop," and will manufacture women's furs from the raw pelts to the finished garments. There is an abundance of fur-bearing animals trapped in this section, many of which are valuable. These furs will be bought from the trappers and retail fur dealers, and after being made up will be sold to wholesale and retail merchants.

50 years ago

June 19, 1972

JONESBORO -- Herbert Lenual Crabtree, 34, a former postal clerk at Nettleton Substation of the Jonesboro post office, was found innocent by a deferral court jury of five men and seven women here Friday on charges of embezzling $200. The jury deliberated only 10 minutes. Crabtree was arrested January 5, a day after postal authorities said he admitted to them in a signed statement that he had converted $200 of postal funds to his own use. ... Crabtree's attorney, Randy Ishmael of Jonesboro, said that Crabtree was, under the legal definition, insane at the time the government said he embezzled $200. ... On the day he was charged, Crabtree paid to the postal authorities $404, the amount of money that was listed as missing in a December 31 audit.

25 years ago

June 19, 1997

HINDSVILLE -- About 50 rural Madison County residents Wednesday greeted a group searching for potential Northwest Arkansas landfill sites with a mix of suspicion and country cordiality but made sure their message was understood. "The people here don't want this landfill, and they're not going to let it happen," said Jerry Bolinger, who for 29 years has served as the Madison County treasurer. ... The consultants' favoring of prime Madison County farmland near Hindsville stirred the area's residents into activism. Only a week after learning of the consultants' findings, residents presented committee members Wednesday with maps showing sinkholes, wells, springs, ponds, cemeteries, wetlands and other features the consultants had not discovered in their research. Residents also presented petitions that they said contained several hundred signatures of people opposed to any landfill in Madison County.

10 years ago

June 19, 2012

MAGNOLIA -- What began as a whim in 1990 has evolved into one of the main features of the Emerson Purple Hull Pea Festival. The 23rd annual World Championship Rotary Tiller Race has been scheduled at the festival for 2:30 p.m. June 30. Ordinary garden tillers and tillers modified for racing will be separated into categories and piloted down a 200-foot-long plowed track. Participants in the men's modified division will compete for a $1,000 cash prize. ... A $500 prize will be awarded to the winner of the women's modified division. ... In addition to the prize money available for racing, Prescott Raceway will present a $100 prize to the fastest time of all the heats.