FROM FARM TO FEAST

Outside interests

Heifer Project fundraiser returns with meal, music and auction outdoors by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Phil and Diana Brandon with Lynn Graham and Nathan Miller at Feast in the Field, held June 10, 2022, at Heifer International in Little Rock as a fundraiser for the organization..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


Feast in the Field, the Heifer Project fundraiser that's all about summer-white attire and "farm to fork" edibles, ended a two-year hiatus to make its comeback June 10 on the campus of the hunger/poverty relief agency.


The evening began with an outdoor reception, complete with cocktails, appetizers, entertainment by Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians, and several farm animals on display. Guests were greeted by Jill and Bob Bloom and Elaine Eubank and Alfred Williams, event co-chairs.

Gaylen McGee and Laura Monteverdi were the hosts for the dinner, held in the Heifer Pavilion and featuring food made with ingredients from local farmers. The program featured a live auction with the chance to bid on such prizes as a children's birthday party at Heifer Urban Farm; a Centennial Bank cookout at Heifer Pavilion; a foodie extravaganza experience; and a 14-karat yellow gold diamond bracelet from Sissy's Log Cabin. DJ-spun tunes played before and after the dinner.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Heifer USA program, which helps small farmers to build cooperatives that provide shared services. The "zero waste" event relied on solar power and used or recyclable materials; unconsumed food and liquids were composted by Heifer Urban Farm.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



Print Headline: Outside interests

