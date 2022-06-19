Pine Bluff celebrates Juneteenth

The annual emancipation celebration came to Pine Bluff early this year, with the holiday being recognized downtown on Saturday. The official federal holiday falls on Monday. Juneteenth is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The occasion is set aside commemorating June 19, 1865.

On that day more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state of Texas first learned of their new-found freedom following after the arrival of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and two regiments of Union soldiers in Galveston Bay. Before that date, news of the nationwide emancipation, after the end of the Civil War in April 1865, had remained a secret from Texas' enslaved population for another two months.

During Pine Bluff's Juneteenth celebration, Main Street between Barraque and Third Avenue saw a steady flow of celebrants enjoying several attractions the city offered Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To help inform young and old about the significance of the date when all slavery was finally ended across the Southern states, this weekend's special event included praise singing, storytelling, music, dramatic presentations, informational tables, food and plenty of fellowship.

The schedule launched at 11 a.m. with a welcome by master of ceremonies Jordan Sims followed by an invocation delivered by Kevin Crumpton. Mayor Shirley Washington, who established this annual celebration upon taking office four years ago, was unable to attend because of a death in her family.

Event coordinator Mary Liddell delivered a greeting on behalf of Washington.

At 11:15, Carla Stotts, Cassandra Shaw and Margaret Boyd Owens shared the history of Juneteenth. At 11:20, Ladonna Reed Hall explained the African American quilt code employed by the clandestine Underground Railroad. Using different hand-sewn quilt patterns, colors and designs, information was secretly relayed to men and women traveling north in attempt to escape bondage.

"It has been a beautiful, enlightening and informative event," Hall said. "I enjoy showing the people our shared heritage so they never forget where we've come from."

In addition, Pine Bluff School District students from various grade levels presented speeches, short stories, modern dance demonstrations, drawings, photography and paintings.

At 12:25, Casey Reed gave a short talk about African American freedom fighters, followed by a spoken word poem delivered by former Watson Chapel teacher Rebecca Newby. Newby now serves as coordinator for the Jefferson County Boys and Girls Clubs.

Following her delivery, Newby shared the inspiration for her poetry.

"I wrote my poem, 'Who Will Cry for Us' at 9:49 a.m. on March 3. That's the day my student Daylon Burnett passed away," Newby said. "He was shot in the Watson Chapel active shooter incident. This poem is a tribute to him. He was an amazing human being, great brother and son, an outstanding athlete and student. His smile alone could brighten anyone's day. He lives on with us and we honor his name."

Recorded music, played between presentations, was provided by DJ TCF Cooley.

Shortly past 1 p.m., Dr. Renice L. Davis blessed the forthcoming food from the communitywide barbecue and offered a closing prayer.

"Juneteenth really brings together a diverse group of people from Pine Bluff, Little Rock and North Little Rock," Liddell said.

In 2006, well before President Joe Biden signed last year's national bill making it a federal holiday, the governor issued a proclamation declaring the third Saturday of June each year as the official celebration of Juneteenth in the state.

"When Mayor Washington took office four years ago, she wanted to ensure we recognize this second U.S. Independence Day by bringing together our citizens in celebration," Liddell said. "This occasion gives small business owners in Pine Bluff the opportunity to showcase and sell their wares to a broader spectrum of the public than they might ordinarily see from day to day."

Liddell further noted that the Arkansas Department of Health was administering free Pfizer covid vaccines for ages 5 and up as well as booster shots.

"Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is doing voter registration and we have free smoked chicken for everyone to enjoy courtesy of Tyson Foods," Liddell said.

Drinks and hot dogs were also provided, thanks to Walmart and Super 1 Foods.

While the Pine Bluff Police Department was on hand for security, the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department provided a hydration station manned by trained EMTs in case anyone overheated. They had an abundance of free bottled water provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Among the several offerings and organizations represented, with booths lining either side of Main Street for three blocks, was the local chapter of the NAACP.

According to juneteenthlegacyproject.com, "President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had officially outlawed slavery in Texas and other states on January 1, 1863. However, Lincoln's proclamation had little impact on Texans at that time due to the small number of Union troops available to enforce the law. Enforcement of the declaration generally relied on the advance of Union troops into rebel territory."

"Sufficient show of federal force finally came about in Texas on that fateful day in June 1865. Coincidentally, upon Granger's arrival by ship on the Texas shore with some 2,000 white troops, several additional regiments of U.S. Colored Troops originally bound for South Padre Island, simultaneously marched into Galveston after stormy seas, and a shortage of fuel and water caused steamships transporting them to divert from their intended destination to Galveston for resupply."

As a big part of the celebration, the Corvette Brothers were on hand with their collection of Chevrolet sport cars. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Ladonna Reed Hall described one of many coded quilt patterns used by the underground railroad to convey secret messages to African Americans escaping north from slavery. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Boys and Girls Clubs of Jefferson County associates Rebecca Newby (left) and Emily Burris played important roles in Pine Bluff's Juneteenth presentations. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

