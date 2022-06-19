Police Beat

Police: Stolen gun

leads to NLR arrest

North Little Rock police late Friday arrested a man who reportedly had a stolen gun in his vehicle, despite his assurances that the weapon was legally his, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped Julius Ford, 21, of Pine Bluff, about 11:30 p.m. at 3612 John F. Kennedy Blvd., reporting that Ford was driving carelessly.

The officer reported smelling marijuana and had Ford leave the vehicle so he could search it. Ford reportedly said that there was a gun in the car but "it was clean."

However, a search of the vehicle located a gun under the driver's seat that had been reported stolen. There was also a small jar of suspected marijuana in the passenger seat.

Ford is charged with theft by receiving, a felony, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.