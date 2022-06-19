Razorback groups meet in Nebraska





OMAHA -- The Arkansas Razorback Foundation and the Alumni Association hosted a pregame brunch for their members at DJ's Dugout Sports Bar and Grill just blocks from Charles Schwab Stadium where the Razorback played their first game of the College World Series.

A large inflated Razorback marked the entrance to the large restaurant, which had about 350 guests in attendance. Once inside, they were able to select from an array of free Razorback souvenirs including pom-poms, T-shirts, sunglasses and bottles of sun screen for the 93-degree afternoon game.





John Nabors and Justin Acri with the radio station 103.7 The Buzz were on site and broadcast a pregame show from the restaurant, and Big Red -- the Razorback mascot -- led the entire restaurant in calling the Hogs.

The Razorbacks beat Stanford in their opening-round game 17-2. The team will continue on in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament, and will face SEC foe on Monday.









