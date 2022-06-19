Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 23-27.

Briarwood's Best Living, LLC.; J & R Park Place Of Little Rock, LLC.; JDGN Investors Little Rock, LLC., to Briarwood TIC Participant 1, LLC.; Briarwood TIC Participant 2, LLC.; Briarwood TIC Participant 3, LLC., Ls441-446 & Tracts C-1 & D, Briarwood, $23,500,000.

Kappa Realty, LLC., to Xcited Riverdale, LLC., Pt NE SE 32 & Pt W/2 SW 33-2N-12W, $16,100,000.

SEP Little Rock ASC, LLC., to Ryan Properties, Inc., 1024 N. University Ave., Little Rock. L1, University Office Park; Lots A & B B10, Pleasant Hill Replat, $4,025,000.

Timothy Scott Trzebiatowski; Jennifer Nina Trzebiatowski; Trzebiatowski Joint Revocable Trust to Mark Christopher Mangum; Gabrielle Mangum, 4910 Club Road, Little Rock. L8 B28, Newton, $1,975,000.

Wells Brothers, LLC., to Maumelle Senior Community, LLC., L1, O'Reilly Senior Community, $1,678,000.

Carl H. Miller, Jr.; Carl H. Miller, Jr., Revocable Trust; Robert Clay Thurmond to W & W Rental Properties, LLC., 1222 S. Spring St., Little Rock. Ls7-10 B198, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,080,000.

Lowell Steven Jumper; Sheila Dianne Jumper; Lowell Steven Jumper And Sheila Dianne Jumper Revocable Living Trust to Joe D. White, Jr.; Kimberly H. White, 24 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock. L71 B83, Chenal Valley, $985,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Karol Mudy, 1704 N. Harrison St., Little Rock. L8 B3, Englewood, $954,000.

Jeronimo Lopez to Phil Sineath; Ashley Sineath, L274, Cammack Woods, $875,000.

Smart Development, LLC., to Gena T. Miller; Matthew Miller, 1712 N. Polk St., Little Rock. L2 B20, Mountain Park, $875,000.

Michael Berkshire; Erin Ashley Berkshire to Ryan Samuel Waters; Jennifer Waters, L23, Overlook Park, $870,000.

Curtis D. Howells to Max Samuel Shilling; Danielle Williamson, 5315 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. L138, Prospect Terrace No.2, $725,000.

Central Arkansas Area Agency On Aging, Inc., to KRL Properties, LLC., 706 W. Fourth St., North Little Rock. Lot C B6, McDiarmid's Replat, $700,000.

Lucy W. Griffin to Chase Grounds; Lauren H. Grounds, 34 Courts Drive, Little Rock. L14 B123, Chenal Valley, $652,575.

Barton L. Gregory; Tara L. Gregory to Janet Louise Chapman, L26 B1, Creekside, $610,000.

William Neil Whatley; Suzanne Marie Jones to Sarah Luann Ashley, L44, Belles Vleurs, $588,000.

OCG Acquisitions, GP., to MJK Arkansas, LLC., 9 Meredith Court, Little Rock. L9, Meredith Manor, $555,000.

Lathard Investments, LLC., to Crystal Gayle Stuart; Devin Stuart, 1405 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock. L5, The Gardens At Rockwater Village, $550,000.

James H. Green; Nancy C. Green to Steel Encounters, Inc., Ls2C, 2D & 2E, Lot Splt Replat- Stonewall Commercial Park, $535,000.

Terrance Duane Pulliam; Randall Keith Pulliam; The Pulliam Family Living Trust to Gurmit Singh, 9609 Oak Heights, North Little Rock. L57, Miller Heights, $510,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC., to Cindy A. Young, 42 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L43 B66, Chenal Valley, $505,000.

Lathard Investments, LLC., to Scott A. Penrod; Tamara T. Penrod, 1401 Giverny Lane, North Little Rock. L12, The Gardens At Rockwater Village, $499,733.

Arkansas Investments, LLC., to TForce Properties, Inc., Pt NW NE 21-1N-11W, $475,000.

Nayan R. Smith; Nita N. Sheth; The 2001 Sheth Family Revocable Living Trust to Steven Krchniak, 14 Rosaires Way, Little Rock. L29 B22, Chenal Valley, $465,082.

Wilson C. Anthony to Clarence Foster Pollock, IV, 2320 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L10 B5, Altheimer, $465,000.

Donald C. Erbach, Jr.; Stephanie S. Streett to Alannette Courtney Newell; Brandon Ross Newell, 8 Redcoat Lane, Little Rock. L82, Foxcroft, $458,000.

Sam J. Storthz, III., to Bison Capital 1, LLC., Lot A B16, Pleasant Hill, $440,000.

Brealand Garrett, III to Turner Jones, L29 B51, Chenal Valley, $430,000.

Stefanie Gold to Kelsey Marie Owsley; Logan James Berens, 221 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L25 B8, Elmhurst, $400,500.

Jerry R. Gusewelle; Jerry R. Gusewelle Revocable Trust to Griselda M. McAllister, 13824 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L59, Longlea Phase VIII-B, $400,000.

Thomas Robie Scott, III; Audrey Gale Scott; Tom And Gale Scott Revocable Trust to Hector M. Felix; Jill L. Felix; The Felix Damily Recocable Trust, 14412 Charwick Drive, Little Rock. L66, Longlea X, $395,000.

Opal Investments, LLC., to Austin Jay Hayes, 1509 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock. L65, Leawood Manor, $395,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Xilin Li; Yuxi Li, 25 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L32 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $390,000.

Jeanne M. Matlock to Charles Ferrell; Vatsana Ferrell, 635 Epernay Place, Little Rock. L39 B71, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

Chase Grounds; Lauren Hovis Grounds to Jordan T. Stepka, 3307 Imperial Valley Drive, Little Rock. L17 B31, Pleasant Valley, $382,735.

Mark A. Jones; LeJan Jones to Barrett Davis; Janelle Davis, 22 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L11 B17, Overbrook, $381,000.

Anna L. Lansdell to Rod Campbell, 113 Keystone Lane, Maumelle. L16 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $365,000.

Michael J. Willett; Debra M. Willett to James Unger; Robin Unger, Pt S/2 Section 7-3N-11W, $362,000.

Gary L. Martin; Anita M. Martin to Tiffany Yager; Christopher Yager, 109 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L5 B3, Maumelle Valley Estates, $355,500.

Benjamin Riley Thomson; Carley Ann Thomson; Carley Ann Cato to Rita Huie Milam, 20 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L23 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $355,000.

Jenny Caldwell to Michael Lane Stephens; Pamela Gay Stephens, 135 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle. L12 B21, Maumelle Valley Estates, $355,000.

Danny A. Holmes to Joseph Switzer, 1725 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L57, Cliffewood, $355,000.

Brian Renk Construction, LLC., to Samantha Gibson; David Gibson, 877 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L25, Millers Glen Phase 5, $352,500.

Bill Matthews; Virginia E. Matthews (dec'd) to Angela Renee Gates, 47 Chevaux Circle, Little Rock. L23 B1, Chevaux Court Phase 1-A, $350,000.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC., to Justin Wyatt, 13 Majestic Court, Maumelle. L45R B1, Majestic Pointe Replat, $344,900.

Courtney Crutchfield to Alan B. Gasaway, 15 Bangor Court, Little Rock. L213, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $340,000.

Alannette Courtney Newell; Brandon Ross Newell to Alex Barton; Alecia Walls-Barton, 6123 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L282, Cammack Woods- Cammack Village, $335,000.

Fortified Investments, LLC., to Brenda Dominguez; Juan Antonio Dominguez, Pt NW NE 28-3N-11W, $335,000.

Drew W. Lafferty; Anita L. Lafferty; The Drew And Anita Lafferty Living Trust to CKLA Property, LLC., Ls1 & 5, Price; Pt W/2 SE SW 31-3N-12W, $331,666.

Adam Jones; Elizabeth Jones to Robert A. Childers; Caroline B. Pender, 2007 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L22 B2, Altheimer, $328,000.

Glenda Marie Robertson; Glena Marie Robertson Revocable Trust to Grant Cox; Whitney Cox, 5 Worthington Court, Little Rock. L26, Westbury Phase II, $327,000.

Abby E. Holt to Lauren Morgan Cooper; William Allen Cooper, 4 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock. L23, Longleaf Cove, $325,500.

Family Homes By Design, Inc., to Isaac Hill; McKenleigh Hill, 12967 Secretariat Drive, Scott. L14, Ashley Downs, $325,000.

Midtowne B. Street, LLC., to Berryhill Rei, LLC.; DBA 5622 Quad 5622 B St,, Little Rock. Ls14-15 B1, Oak Grove, $320,000.

Taylor John Dilday; Shannon Leigh Dilday to Chad Alan Taylor; Amanda Williamson, 4305 Lee Ave., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B1, Glendale, $315,000.

Ginger Burton to Taylor Cheney, 711 Foxboro Drive, Jacksonville. L230R, Foxwood Replat Phase VI-A, $310,000.

David Mackey; Anne C. Mackey to Randall Ray Richmond; Keri Adams Richmond, 10710 Brazos Valley Lane, Little Rock. L5 B42, Pleasant Valley, $300,000.

Austin Nolan; Abby Nolan to Louis B. Chacon; Mary Katherine Chacon, 8807 Old Spanish Trail, Little Rock. L56, Leawood Mountain, $300,000.

Christopher W. Schafer to Justin Jacobs, 1507 Kent Road, North Little Rock. L13 B212, Park Hill NLR, $297,000.

Lafferty Rental Property, LLC., to CKLA Property, LLC., Pt W/2 SE SW 31-3N-12W; Ls7 & 5, Price, $290,000.

Robin Gulzow to Janice K. Woody, 2116 Miramonte Drive, Sherwood. L43, Miller's Valley Phase 2, $289,900.

Tiffany Yager; Christopher Yager to Micihael Napolean Washington, Sr.; Betty Dean Koontz, 57 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L116, Riverland, $289,000.

HHC Group, LLC., to Fenix Properties Group Of Conway, LLC., 114 W. 18th St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B23, North Argenta; L6 B1, College Park; Ls9-10 B6, Rose Hill; Lots R & S, Wilkerson's- Charles Schattler, $285,000.

Michael Jerome Drake; Elizabeth Newell Drake to Karen Loss, L170, Leawood Manor 2nd, $275,000.

Patricia C. Barnett; Estate Of Betty M. Smith (dec'd) to Allyson Shoptaw, 9 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock. L70 B20, Indian Hills, $275,000.

Lance C. Fritchman to Casey Cummings; Reagan Cummings, 2202 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L231, Sturbridge Phase IV, $272,500.

Harold G. Walker, Jr.; Karana K. Walker to Issam Makhoul; Hanan Makhoul, 18 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L172, Sturbridge Phase III, $271,000.

Malleson Ann Emmerling; The Malleson Ann Emmerling Revocable Trust to Ashley Gallegly, 2814 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L372, Colony W. 5th, $270,000.

Heidi Thomas; Dorothy M. Meyer Revocable Trust to Vickie Moffitt, L167, Edgewater Phase II, $270,000.

Janene F. Truesdell to Ronald Cobbs; Linda Cobbs, L926, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $270,000.

Hurshel Wayne Harness; H. Wayne Harness; Linda Mae Simpson Harness to Mariijane Pfeiffer, 63 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L2B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $265,000.

Nicholas E. Finzer; Dianne D. Finzer to Julie K. Clark, Ls75-76, Overlook Park, $264,000.

DLC, LLC., to Stanton Reed Neilson, Jr.; McKel Neilson, 4614 Rosemont Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B16, Lakewood, $260,000.

Vishal V. Patel; Truptikaben V. Patel to Tracy Bunting; Andreia Williams-Bunting, 3165 Overcup Drive, Sherwood. L22, Overcup Ridge, $260,000.

Austin Michael Calhoun to Berit C. Bjork, 1104 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls12-13 B4, Hillcrest, $255,000.

Joshua Irby to Layton Reeves, 32 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L14 B1, Summit Ridge, $255,000.

Marietta Harmon to Stanton Reed Neilson, Jr.; McKel Neilson, 8300 Alvin Lane, Little Rock. L190, Sheraton Park Section D, $250,000.

Adam A. Hope to Alexander Dylan Clark; Genea Cloninger, 7804 Bonnie Brae Road, Little Rock. Ls3-4, Bonnie Brae, $250,000.

Vance L. Barskile to Jared Scott Saario; Cristina Bravo Saario, 2718 Gray Fox Lane, Jacksonville. L28, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $249,900.

Wesley Loftin Construction, LLC., to Andrew Delo, 135 Booker St., Little Rock. L14 B1, CS Stifft, $246,000.

Sarah Jean Clark; Sandra Clark Brosius to Angela Irby, 101 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L693R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $245,000.

Karen J. Hickman to Jamario C. Roberson; Shontoria Roberson, 5705 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L75R, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $245,000.

Matthew David Crockett; Lauryn Walters to WVM, LLC., L203, Briarwood Replat, $239,000.

Rita I. Milam; Rita I. Huie; Dennis R. Milam (dec'd) to Kaila D Dorman; Caleb Dorman, 7 Silver Ridge Cove, North Little Rock. L55, Silveridge, $238,500.

Alex K. Barton; Alecia Marie Walls-Barton to Carmen R. Scruggs, 6726 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock. L5, Casey, $232,500.

Filadelfo Inserra; Inserra Family Trust Number One to Shapoor Karimi, L1 B8, Lakewood Northeast, $232,000.

Mert C. Can to Emily Diane Springer; Andrew Robert Springer, 13205 Laurel Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L3 B8, Cedar Ridge, $230,000.

Sandra K. Wesson to Lashanna Shree Parks, 3314 Rocky Court, Little Rock. L69, Echo Valley 1st, $229,000.

Christopher M. North; Hollis A. North to McKel Neilson; Stanton Reed Nielson, Jr., 11820 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L45, Turtle Creek, $228,000.

Allen B. Curtis; Marybeth Curtis to Christopher Walker; Onieka Walker, 22905 Lawson Road, Little Rock. Pt SE SW 17-1N-14W, $225,000.

John Alexander Lawson; Valerie K. Lawson to David B. Townley; Jessica N. Townley, 44 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. Ls89-90, Lindenwood, $225,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP., to Verbena Properties, LLC., L17, Bellevue Phase IV, $222,000.

Joe Lee Tompkins to Joseph Hyrum Elrey; Annalisa Janette Elrey, 5208 Candlewick Lane, North Little Rock. L24 B25, Lakewood, $220,999.

Tommy Martin; Phoebe Martin to Brenda M. Ray 10 Lariat Court, Little Rock. L210, Point West 2nd, $220,500.

Rebecca Joy Wilson to Coby Jay Copeland; Rachel Dianne Copeland, 4 Laffite Circle, North Little Rock. L51 B59, Lakewood, $220,000.

Marcus Hayne Begley to KenDrell D. Collins; Lydia L. Collins, 808 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. L249, Walnut Valley 2nd, $217,500.

Zachary Ramsey; Alexandra Ramsey to Amber N. Rabideau, 5713 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L35 B221, Park Hill NLR, $215,000.

Aaron Alexander Brown to Brandon Michael Payne, 710 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B21, Success, $215,000.

Karen D. Alara to Debra K. McCoy; James Robert McCoy, Jr., 921 Mesquite Trail, Jacksonville. L17 B8, Jaxon Terrace Phase 7, $215,000.

Sonya Hill to David B. Townley; Jessica N. Townley, 12201 Teton Forest Drive, Little Rock. L71, Pleasant Forest I, $215,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Herr Building Group, LLC., 88 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L50 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $208,000.

Leyla Sarikaya; Mahmut Secilmis to Haley Guadalupe Simcoe; Jeffrey Simcoe, 6717 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L640, Trammel Estates Phase V, $206,000.

Cassandra Rector; Estate Of Michael J. Kozon to Mark J. Moore; Anna C. Moore, 19 Fairway Woods Circle, Maumelle. L19, Fairway Woods, $206,000.

Eric Brabec to Crown Equity, Inc., L7, Cardinal Heights Section A, $205,000.

Mark S. Moseley; Kimberly M. Boullie; Kenneth And Marian Moselely Joint Revocable Trust to Kimberly M. Boullie L47, Osage Terrace Phase I-C, $202,500.

Anthony L. Jemerson, Sr., to Yvette Holloway, 109 Whispering Oak Trail, Mabelvale. L24, Whispering Oaks, $201,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to James H. Price, Inc., 51 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L12 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $201,000.

Blake Boveia to Sharon Oglesby, 108 Tenkiller Drive, Sherwood. L5 B5, Westlake, $200,000.

Jasmine Montgomery to Tyler Riebock, L68, Pleasant Forest I, $200,000.

Acie Guy Hickman; Barbara L. Hickman (dec'd); Julia Ann Hickman to Williams Cesena Martinez; Elizabeth Martinez SanJuan, 2600 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. Ls324-325, Ludington Heights, $200,000.

Casey Erin Karloni; Edward John Karlonis to Caitlyn Rose Robbins, 23 Point West Cove, Little Rock. L123, Point West, $193,000.

Eric D. Flowers to Brenda A. Moring, 1723 Perry St., Little Rock. L1 B15, Hick's Interurban, $187,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Kavya Veluvolu, L35, Chenal Downs Phase I, $186,900.

David A. Foreman to Connor Casey Jones; Sasha Suzanne Jones, 41 Jackson Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L105, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $186,000.

Frazier Properties, LLC., to Nablus Center, LLC., L4, Eagle Commercial No.3, $185,000.

Ryan Thomas Nezaj to Hayden Waller, 41 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle. L155, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $185,000.

Lisa N. Clingham; Lisa N. Morris to Brittney Robinson; Charles Robinson, Jr., 711 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L27 B7, East Meadows, $185,000.

Samuel Ringgold to Crystal Amos, 9320 Northgate Drive, Little Rock. L24, Northgate Section B, $185,000.

Megan Rochelle House to Jana Lynn Klein, Pt N/2 NW 13-3N-12W, $184,900.

Wade Sanders to Andrea Hughes; J. Brad Hughes, L12 B4, Indian Hills, $175,000.

Amy Schickendantz Hiegel; Kenneth J. Hiegel, III to Laurie Schickendantz, L18, Briarwood, $175,000.

P5 Holdings, LLC., to Porchia S. Thompson, 24 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L37 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $170,900.

Riviera Partners, LLC., to Mary Robin Casteel, Unit 304, Riviera HPR, $170,000.

Darlene Carvin; Megyn Elizabeth Bell to Donald Erbach, Jr.; Stephanie S. Streett, 2805 Foxcroft Road, #1001, Little Rock. Apt. 1001, Foxcroft Square HPR Phase II, $170,000.

Tom Humphries; Estate Of Allan Studenski (dec'd) to RR4 OPCO 1, LP Lot B, West Heights Place Replat, $167,000.

Karen K. Page to Massey Homes, Inc., 36 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L18 B17, Overbrook, $165,000.

Dickey/Benson, LLC., to Ladye Emmaleigh Hurley, 5 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L13, Riverland, $165,000.

Derrick D. Lawson; Kristy L. Lawson to Tanya L. Thomas, 18 Wemberly Drive, Little Rock. L76, Allendale, $164,000.

Alice Wickliffe to Tanisha D. Brown, 12 Alicia Lane, Sherwood. L6 B13, Carroll's Replat- Carroll Heights, $163,700.

Aaron Hunter to Wayne M. Freed, L11 B2, Gibralter Heights, $160,000.

Alternative Property Investments, LLC., to Rossi La Vonda, 704 Valerie Drive, North Little Rock. L5, Brentwood, $160,000.

Jimmy Ray Holloway; Amy Belle Holloway; Jimmy Ray Holloway And Amy Belle Holloway Trust Number One to Justin Randleas; Brittany Randleas, Pt N/2 NW 14-4N-11W, $160,000.

Pamela Lois Martin McDaniel McQuaid to Serge Nganou, 10822 Mundo Road, North Little Rock. Ls1s-2, Sandra K., $160,000.

Apex Real Estate Investments, LLC., to Zain Saleemuddin, 13221 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L3 B16, Josephine Pankey 3rd, $159,000.

Thomas Novicky to Niladri Mojumder, 3417 Cedar St., North Little Rock. L7 B12, Park Hill NLR, $158,800.

Cadem's White River Ranch, LLC., to Chad Costa Realtor, Inc., L12, Windy Oaks, $158,000.

Daverho, LLC., to Michael J. Kissel; Catherine M. Kissel, 12 Windsor Drive, Little Rock. L501, Meadowcliff, $157,000.

Rafen E. Jarrett to SFR3-000, LLC., 1417 Dovecote Lane, Sherwood. L20 B12, East Meadow, $156,590.

Ethan Grant Lafferty; Estate Of Alex G. Lafferty to CKLA Property, LLC., Ls1, 5 & 7, Price; Pt W/2 SE SW 31-3N-12W, $153,333.

Ryan Wayne Watkins; Jessica R. Watkins to Latrenda Mills, 3308 Mary St., Jacksonville. L36, Woodland Hills Phase IV, $152,000.

Matthew P. Baird; Julia Baird to Amable Tavarez, 724 North St., Apt. 68, Little Rock. Unit 68 Bldg 724, The Cliffs HPR, $151,500.

Florence J. Collier to Rebekah Gorman, 18 Point O Woods Drive, Little Rock. L55, Point O'Woods, $150,000.

Michael J. McDaniels; Rachel L. McDaniels to Julio Alvarado; Elizabeth Alvarado, L54, Brucewood, $150,000.