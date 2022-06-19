Runoff election races

Early voting ends Monday. Election Day is Tuesday in the following runoff elections in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's subscriber area.

Voters who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary on May 24 are ineligible to vote in a Republican primary and vice versa. Anyone registered to vote may cast a ballot in a nonpartisan school board runoff.

ARKANSAS SENATE

DISTRICT 28

Bryan King (R)

Bob Ballinger (R)

DISTRICT 35

Tyler Dees (R)

Gayla McKenzie (R)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

DISTRICT 12

Jay Oliphant (R)

Hope Duke (R)

DISTRICT 13

Denise Bugos (R)

Scott Richardson (R)

DISTRICT 23

Kendra Moore (R)

Jim Wilson (R)

DISTRICT 27

Steve Walker (R)

Timmy Reid (R)

DISTRICT 52

Mike Jones (R)

Marcus Richmond (R)

=====================

BENTON

PEA RIDGE SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 1

Adam Yager

Trenton Talburt

ZONE 3

Eric Rowlee

Sarah Saragusa

BOONE

JUDGE

Robert Hathaway (R)

Bobby Woods (R)

CONSTABLE NORTH

Daniel Mehn (R)

Fred Starnes (R)

CARROLL

JUDGE

Bud Phillips (R)

David Writer (R)

CRAWFORD

JUDGE

Chris Keith (R)

Raymond Harvey (R)

SHERIFF

Daniel Perry (R)

Shannon Gregory (R)

COUNTY CLERK

Tim Walker (R)

Stacey Shelly (R)

CONSTABLE

DISTRICT 13

John Parette (R)

Debbie Faubus-Kendrick (R)

JOHNSON

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Allyson Jackson (R)

Melanie Cowell (R)

SEBASTIAN

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Lora Rice (R)

Ken Blevins (R)

WASHINGTON

JUDGE

Patrick Deakins (R)

Mark Scalise (R)

Justice of the Peace

DISTRICT 14

Aaron Wood (R)

Gary Ricker (R)

CONSTABLE

DISTRICT 1

John Duggar (R)

John Buchan (R)