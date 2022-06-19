Runoff election races

Early voting ends Monday. Election Day is Tuesday in the following runoff elections in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's subscriber area.
Voters who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary on May 24 are ineligible to vote in a Republican primary and vice versa. Anyone registered to vote may cast a ballot in a nonpartisan school board runoff.
ARKANSAS SENATE
DISTRICT 28
Bryan King (R)
Bob Ballinger (R)
DISTRICT 35
Tyler Dees (R)
Gayla McKenzie (R)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
DISTRICT 12
Jay Oliphant (R)
Hope Duke (R)
DISTRICT 13
Denise Bugos (R)
Scott Richardson (R)
DISTRICT 23
Kendra Moore (R)
Jim Wilson (R)
DISTRICT 27
Steve Walker (R)
Timmy Reid (R)
DISTRICT 52
Mike Jones (R)
Marcus Richmond (R)
=====================
BENTON
PEA RIDGE SCHOOL BOARD
ZONE 1
Adam Yager
Trenton Talburt
ZONE 3
Eric Rowlee
Sarah Saragusa
BOONE
JUDGE
Robert Hathaway (R)
Bobby Woods (R)
CONSTABLE NORTH
Daniel Mehn (R)
Fred Starnes (R)
CARROLL
JUDGE
Bud Phillips (R)
David Writer (R)
CRAWFORD
JUDGE
Chris Keith (R)
Raymond Harvey (R)
SHERIFF
Daniel Perry (R)
Shannon Gregory (R)
COUNTY CLERK
Tim Walker (R)
Stacey Shelly (R)
CONSTABLE
DISTRICT 13
John Parette (R)
Debbie Faubus-Kendrick (R)
JOHNSON
TREASURER/ COLLECTOR
Allyson Jackson (R)
Melanie Cowell (R)
SEBASTIAN
TREASURER/ COLLECTOR
Lora Rice (R)
Ken Blevins (R)
WASHINGTON
JUDGE
Patrick Deakins (R)
Mark Scalise (R)
Justice of the Peace
DISTRICT 14
Aaron Wood (R)
Gary Ricker (R)
CONSTABLE
DISTRICT 1
John Duggar (R)
John Buchan (R)