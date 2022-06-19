The world in brief: Thousands protest against U.K. prices

Thousands protest against U.K. prices

LONDON -- Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday in a protest over the soaring cost of living in Britain.

Huge crowds flooded into the British capital for the rally to demand that the government do more to help people faced with bills and other expenses that are rising more quickly than their wages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for being slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis. Inflation in Britain and across Europe has been surging, as Russia's war in Ukraine crimped supplies of energy and food staples like wheat. Prices were already rising before the war, as the global economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic resulted in strong consumer demand.

Demonstrators carried banners with messages such as "Cut war not welfare." They booed when they passed by 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's residence, according to videos posted on social media.

Ben Robinson, who works for a housing charity in south London's Brixton neighborhood, said the government doesn't realize how bad things are going to be for the poor.

"We've got residents who are coming into our offices who are choosing between feeding their own kids, not themselves, their own kids, and paying rent and heating," he said. "That is just not a choice that anyone should have to face, you know, in the fourth-biggest economy in the world."

The TUC, an umbrella organization for labor unions that organized the protest, said its research suggests workers have effectively lost a total of almost $24,450 since 2008 because pay hasn't kept pace with inflation.

Johnson's government is facing heavy pressure to do more to help Britons struggling with soaring fuel and food prices and domestic energy bills. In one example of the crunch for household finances, a data firm said the average cost of filling up a typical family car exceeds $125.

Militants' rocket prompts Israeli strikes

JERUSALEM -- Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel early Saturday, ending a two-month lull in violence at the Gaza-Israel border in contrast to soaring tensions in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said aerial defense systems intercepted the projectile, which activated warning sirens in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of casualties.

Hours later, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on four military sites for Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. Videos on social media showed plumes of smoke and fire rising from the targeted camps in central and northern Gaza Strip and eastern Gaza City.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire but the Israeli military blamed Hamas.

An Israeli military raid in the West Bank early Friday, in which three Palestinian militants were killed and eight wounded, could have triggered the rocket attack from Gaza.

The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin, the hometown of several of the attackers.

Van crash kills 2 Netflix series actors

MEXICO CITY -- Two actors on the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died.

Netflix describes "The Chosen One" this way: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Celia weakens, but heavy rain possible

MEXICO CITY -- Celia weakened to a tropical depression off Central America Saturday, as Tropical Storm Blas headed out to sea off Mexico's southern Pacific coast.

Celia is expected to remain off the coast of El Salvador and Guatemala over the weekend before moving west, toward Mexico, this week. The depression could still bring large rainfalls to the already-soaked Central American countries, and could regenerate into a storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of heavy rains over parts of Central America and Mexico.

The Hurricane Center said Celia had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 80 miles southwest of San Salvador. It was moving west-northwest.

Tropical Storm Blas continued to weaken Saturday in the Pacific. Blas was located about 345 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west-northwest.



