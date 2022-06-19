Too many, too soon

Editor, The Commercial:

Have you noticed the high number of youngsters dying too soon in Pine Bluff? These youth homicides are very concerning. This is the first time ever to have this many youth homicides happen in such a short period. Pine Bluff has had 10 Black youth killed by gun violence in less than 18 months.

George Floyd was someone who was killed a thousand miles away from Pine Bluff. Following his death a rally was held on the steps of city hall in protest of the homicide. Ten youngsters have been killed senselessly in our own backyard per se, and no rally. No one said, "Say their names!"

Pine Bluff youngsters, the oldest 18 and the youngest 13, go unnoticed. There needs to be a refocusing, an awakening and shaking of the consciousness to the fact, that our youth are dying extremely fast, especially our Black kids in Pine Bluff.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner,

Executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.