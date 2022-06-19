Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas; Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Deese; Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



