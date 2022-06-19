UA coaches impress 4-star corner during visit

Highly recruited 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton’s official visit to Arkansas was highlighted by his time spent with the coaches.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman made him feel welcomed.

"I loved it. I did,” Braxton said. “I liked Coach Pittman, Coach Bowman, Coach Odom, the whole defensive staff. I liked that Coach Bowman got on the board and showed us some technique stuff. This has really been the only school I've went to that I learned something new, DB-wise, in the film room.”

Braxton, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, has approximately 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and other schools.

He named a top eight of Arkansas, Nebraska, California, Penn State, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and TCU on May 24.

He pledged to Michigan State on Tuesday after visiting the Spartans last weekend.

"I'm just keeping my options open. Arkansas is definitely a school that I'd go to, just in case,” Braxton said.

Three of the four major recruiting services rate Braxton a 4-star prospect.

Braxton was named the District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior by district coaches after recording 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. Offensively, he had 38 catches for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He likes how the Razorbacks use a high number of defensive backs during games.

"That's good because that means that you'll be able to get on the field better,” he said.

Braxton, who has also officially visited Baylor, was hosted by fellow Texan and freshman linebacker Jordan Crook.

"Me and Crook, we played together in little league, so yeah, I know him from that,” Braxton said.

He plans to make his final college decision on July 9.



