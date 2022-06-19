UAPB freshmen finish leadership training

In response to a common need for leadership skills in communities and organizations, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Student Government Association launched a six-week Freshman Leadership Academy.

Under the leadership of the 2021-2022 SGA President Leon Jones III, the spring 2022 student leadership program enabled 17 students to explore their leadership potential.

The program content was tailored after one of the world's most respected leadership models: The Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership. The experience focused on transformational leadership and enhancing the students' leadership capacity and capability on campus as they prepared for leadership positions in the future, according to a news release.

The initial academy concluded with the spring 2022 session after the participants formally presented their solutions to campus issues commonly faced by first-year students.

The academy students included Chloe Brackens, Justin Braylock, Xavier Brown, Dasjah Daniels, Vivica Dupree, Janiya Fellows, Destiny Guillory, J'Keile Hadley, Aaliyah Handy, Kamiah Hendrix-Turner, Kandance Jimmerson, Hezekiah Kirkwood, Jada Sharp, Freddiemae Thompson, Stephen Tillman, Tyra Walker, Tanayia Wells.

FLA facilitators included the SGA president Leon Jones III, Alexandria Slater, a UAPB senior in the Human Development and Family Studies program, and Frank D. Dorsey II, associate dean of students for activities.

The UAPB Freshman Leadership Academy builds on the research and framework developed by James Kouzes and Barry Posner entitled The Student Leadership Challenge: Five Practices for Becoming an Exemplary Leader.

Learn more about the UAPB Office of Student Involvement & Leadership at https://www.uapb.edu/administration/student_affairs/student_involvement_and_leadership.aspx.